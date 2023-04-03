Jury orders Tesla to pay $3.2 mln to Black ex-worker in US race bias case

April 3 (Reuters) - A federal jury in San Francisco on
Monday ordered Tesla Inc to pay about $3.2 million to a
Black former employee after the electric-vehicle maker was found
to have failed to prevent severe racial harassment at its
flagship assembly plant in California.
The verdict came after a week-long trial in the 2017 lawsuit
by plaintiff Owen Diaz, who in 2021 was awarded $137 million by
a different jury. He opted for a new trial on damages after a
judge agreed with that jury that Tesla was liable but
significantly reduced the award to $15 million.
Diaz accused Tesla of failing to act when he repeatedly
complained to managers that employees at the Fremont,
California, factory frequently used racist slurs and scrawled
swastikas, racist caricatures and epithets on walls and work
areas.
The jury on Monday awarded Diaz, who worked as an elevator
operator, $175,000 in damages for emotional distress and $3
million in punitive damages designed to punish unlawful conduct
and deter it in the future.
Bernard Alexander, a lawyer for Diaz, urged jurors during
closing statements on Friday to award him nearly $160 million in
damages, and send a message to Tesla and other large companies
that they will be held accountable for failing to address
discrimination.
“Mr. Diaz’s outlook on the world has been permanently
changed,” Alexander said. “That is what happens when you take
away a person’s safety.”
Tesla's lawyer, Alex Spiro, countered that Diaz was a
confrontational worker who had exaggerated his claims of
emotional distress, and said his lawyers failed to show any
serious, long-lasting damage caused by Tesla.
“They’re just throwing numbers up on the screen like this is
some kind of game show,” Spiro said.
Tesla and lawyers for Diaz did not immediately respond to
requests for comment on the verdict. The company has said it
does not tolerate workplace discrimination and takes worker
complaints seriously.
Diaz testified last week, tearfully recounting various
incidents during the nine months that he worked at the Fremont
factory. Diaz said the job made him anxious and strained his
relationship with his son, who also worked at the plant.
Lawyers for Tesla highlighted what they said were
inconsistencies in Diaz's testimony and repeatedly raised the
fact that he did not lodge written complaints to supervisors.
Diaz testified that he verbally complained to managers numerous
times and discussed his complaints with Tesla human resources
officials.
The EV maker is facing similar claims of tolerating race
discrimination at the Fremont plant and other workplaces in a
pending class action by Black workers, a separate case from a
California civil rights agency, and multiple cases involving
individual workers. The company has denied wrongdoing in those
cases.
Diaz had sued Tesla for violating a California law that
prohibits employers from failing to address hostile work
environments based on race or other protected traits.
The first jury in 2021 awarded Diaz $7 million in damages
for emotional distress and a staggering $130 million in punitive
damages. The award was one of the largest in an employment
discrimination case in U.S. history.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick last year agreed with the
jury that Tesla had broken the law, but said the award was
excessive and cut it to $15 million. The U.S. Supreme Court has
said punitive damages typically should be no more than 10 times
compensatory damages.
Orrick said Diaz had worked at the factory for only nine
months and had not alleged any physical injury or illness
warranting a higher award.
On Friday, Orrick denied a motion by Diaz's lawyers for a
mistrial. They claimed Tesla's legal team violated Orrick's bar
on introducing new evidence in the retrial by questioning Diaz
and other witnesses about incidents where he allegedly made
racist or sexual comments.
Orrick said those questions were related to other incidents
discussed in the first trial, and that Diaz's lawyers had not
shown that the questioning prejudiced the jury.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York
Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Matthew Lewis)