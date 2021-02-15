Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kremlin calls Musk's idea for Putin to join Clubhouse app interesting, seeks details

02/15/2021 | 07:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with government members outside Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that a proposal by Elon Musk for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join social networking app Clubhouse was interesting, but that it needed to see more details first.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting after Musk tweeted to the Kremlin on Sunday: "Would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?"

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
02/14Dollar on back foot as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
02/14Bitcoin rally falters just short of $50,000 as investors take profit
RE
02/14Asian shares hit new peaks, oil up on Middle East tensions
RE
02/14Bitcoin rally falters just short of $50,000 as investors take profit
RE
02/14TESLA : Philippines' Converge in talks with SpaceX on broadband satellite servic..
RE
02/14SBI : Japan's SBI in talks to set up cryptocurrency joint venture with foreign f..
RE
02/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says he supports top dogecoin holders selling most of thei..
RE
02/14TESLA : Musk Says "If Major Dogecoin Holders Sell Most Of Their Coins, It Will G..
RE
02/14Bitcoin approaches $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally
RE
02/13CLEAR CRYPTO RULES URGENTLY NEEDED A : SEC official
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 156 M - -
Net income 2021 3 113 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 272x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 783 B 783 B -
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 585,87 $
Last Close Price 816,12 $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target -28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.15.65%783 356
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.73%224 123
BYD COMPANY LIMITED30.41%110 782
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.76%105 019
NIO LIMITED22.79%93 524
DAIMLER AG11.89%83 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ