PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Most electric cars produced in Europe, but also some made in Asia, will qualify for subsidies in France, finance ministry official Orianne Chenain told a news conference on Wednesday.

Automakers must submit the specifications of their electric vehicles to French authorities in the hope they can continue to benefit from subsidies under more stringent conditions that are likely to edge out many Chinese models. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Ingrid Melander)