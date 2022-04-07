Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 01:12:51 pm EDT
1039.38 USD   -0.61%
01:09pWall St slips for third day as Fed, Ukraine weigh
RE
12:48pLike Tesla, Toyota develops self-driving tech with low-cost cameras
RE
12:32pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower Midday; Houghton Mifflin, GameStop in Focus
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Like Tesla, Toyota develops self-driving tech with low-cost cameras

04/07/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toyota's Woven Planet develops a camera system to collect data and advance self-driving car technology

San Francisco, April 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp unit Woven Planet is following the lead of Tesla Inc in trying to advance self-driving technology with low-cost cameras.

Woven Planet told Reuters it is able to use cameras to collect data and effectively train its self-driving system, a "breakthrough" that it hopes will help drive down costs and scale up the technology.

Gathering diverse driving data using a massive fleet of cars is critical to developing a robust self-driving car system, but it is costly and not scalable to test autonomous vehicles only with expensive sensors, it said.

Woven Planet still uses data collected from other sensors like radars and lidars for training as well as long-term deployment.

Tesla has been betting on cameras to collect data from over 1 million vehicles on the road to develop its automated driving technology, while Alphabet's Waymo and other self-driving car firms added expensive sensors like lidars to a small number of vehicles.

"We need a lot of data. And it's not sufficient to just have a small amount of data that can be collected from a small fleet of very expensive autonomous vehicles," Michael Benisch, vice president of Engineering at Woven Planet, said in an interview with Reuters.

"Rather, we're trying to demonstrate that we can unlock the advantage that Toyota and a large automaker would have, which is access to a huge corpus of data, but with a much lower fidelity," said Benisch, a former engineering director at Lyft's self-driving division, which Toyota acquired last year.

Woven Planet uses cameras that are 90% cheaper than sensors that it used before and can be easily installed in fleets of passenger cars.

It said using a majority of data coming from low-cost cameras increased its system's performance to a level similar to when the system was trained exclusively on high-cost sensor data.

He said, however, Toyota would still use multiple sensors such as lidars and radars for robotaxis and other autonomous vehicles to be deployed on the road, as this currently seemed to be the best, safest approach to developing robotaxis.

Toyota is also partnering with Aurora in testing an autonomous ride-hailing fleet https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/toyota-aurora-test-drive-autonomous-ride-hailing-fleet-texas-2022-03-23 based on the Toyota Sienna minivans, equipped with lidars, radars, and cameras.

"But in many, many years, it's entirely possible that camera type technology can catch up and overtake some of the more advanced sensors," he said.

"The question may be more about when and how long it will take to reach a level of safety and reliability. I don't believe we know that yet."

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said it can achieve full autonomy with cameras this year https://www.reuters.com/article/tesla-robots-idCNL1N2U702E after missing his previous targets several times. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Stephen Coates, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.33% 2692.89 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
BE GROUP AB (PUBL) 7.36% 186.6 Delayed Quote.31.17%
LYFT, INC. -6.10% 33.87 Delayed Quote.-15.56%
TESLA, INC. -1.82% 1025.51 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.41% 7710 Delayed Quote.-14.91%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.98% 2168.5 Delayed Quote.4.01%
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:09pWall St slips for third day as Fed, Ukraine weigh
RE
12:48pLike Tesla, Toyota develops self-driving tech with low-cost cameras
RE
12:32pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower Midday; Houghton Mifflin, GameStop in F..
MT
11:50aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta, Samsung, Tesla...
11:01aWall Street slips on hawkish Fed; banks, industrials top losers
RE
10:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : What's in store for investors in 2022?
10:36aTesla to open Texas factory critical to growth ambitions
RE
10:25aTesla to Recall 127,785 Model 3s in China Due to Potentially Faulty Semiconductors
MT
08:18aBeware of MuskMania
07:38aTesla to recall 120,000 units in China due to faulty chip components
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 008 M - -
Net income 2022 11 021 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 117x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 081 B 1 081 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
EV / Sales 2023 9,82x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 045,76 $
Average target price 966,95 $
Spread / Average Target -7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-1.04%1 080 801
LUCID GROUP, INC.-39.58%38 008
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-61.33%36 112
NIO INC.-31.57%35 784
LI AUTO INC.-14.27%27 965
XPENG INC.-42.48%24 816