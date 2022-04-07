Like Tesla, Toyota develops self-driving tech with low-cost cameras

San Francisco, April 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp
unit Woven Planet is following the lead of Tesla Inc
in trying to advance self-driving technology with
low-cost cameras.
Woven Planet told Reuters it is able to use cameras to
collect data and effectively train its self-driving system, a
"breakthrough" that it hopes will help drive down costs and
scale up the technology.
Gathering diverse driving data using a massive fleet of cars
is critical to developing a robust self-driving car system, but
it is costly and not scalable to test autonomous vehicles only
with expensive sensors, it said.
Woven Planet still uses data collected from other sensors
like radars and lidars for training as well as long-term
deployment.
Tesla has been betting on cameras to collect data from over
1 million vehicles on the road to develop its automated driving
technology, while Alphabet's Waymo and other
self-driving car firms added expensive sensors like lidars to a
small number of vehicles.
"We need a lot of data. And it's not sufficient to just have
a small amount of data that can be collected from a small fleet
of very expensive autonomous vehicles," Michael Benisch, vice
president of Engineering at Woven Planet, said in an interview
with Reuters.
"Rather, we're trying to demonstrate that we can unlock the
advantage that Toyota and a large automaker would have, which is
access to a huge corpus of data, but with a much lower
fidelity," said Benisch, a former engineering director at Lyft's
self-driving division, which Toyota acquired last year.
Woven Planet uses cameras that are 90% cheaper than sensors
that it used before and can be easily installed in fleets of
passenger cars.
It said using a majority of data coming from low-cost
cameras increased its system's performance to a level similar to
when the system was trained exclusively on high-cost sensor
data.
He said, however, Toyota would still use multiple sensors
such as lidars and radars for robotaxis and other autonomous
vehicles to be deployed on the road, as this currently seemed to
be the best, safest approach to developing robotaxis.
Toyota is also partnering with Aurora in testing an
autonomous ride-hailing fleet https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/toyota-aurora-test-drive-autonomous-ride-hailing-fleet-texas-2022-03-23
based on the Toyota Sienna minivans, equipped with lidars,
radars, and cameras.
"But in many, many years, it's entirely possible that camera
type technology can catch up and overtake some of the more
advanced sensors," he said.
"The question may be more about when and how long it will
take to reach a level of safety and reliability. I don't believe
we know that yet."
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said it can achieve full autonomy with
cameras this year https://www.reuters.com/article/tesla-robots-idCNL1N2U702E
after missing his previous targets several times.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin
Editing by Stephen Coates, Alexandra Hudson)