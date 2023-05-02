Livent boosts forecast on bullish outlook for lithium prices, demand

May 2 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp
boosted its annual forecast on Tuesday after reporting
better-than-expected quarterly profit, a bullish outlook fueled
by rising prices and demand for the metal used to make electric
vehicle batteries.
Shares of the Philadelphia-based company, which has deals to
supply the battery metal to General Motors Co, Tesla Inc
and BMW, jumped more than 10% in after-hours
trading to $23.15.
While spot lithium prices in China had softened earlier this
year, fueling concern the industry was entering a period of
oversupply, Livent's results reflect strong appetite for its
lithium and reinforce the company's strategy of selling the
metal largely using long-term contracts.
Roughly 70% of the lithium that Livent plans to sell this
year is at fixed contract prices, Paul Graves, Livent's CEO,
told investors on a Tuesday conference call.
"The spot market in China is not reflective of the entire
market," he said. "We have not reduced our lithium demand
expectations for 2023."
Livent is seeing strong appetite for its lithium outside of
China, especially in Japan and South Korea, two of the world's
largest cathode producers, Graves said.
Additionally, Graves said he expects "broad expansion
delays and disruptions" across the lithium industry to keep the
market undersupplied, although he added Livent's expansions in
Quebec are on track.
"We are absolutely not demand constrained, but we are
absolutely supply constrained," Graves said.
Livent posted first-quarter net income of $114.8 million, or
55 cents per share, compared to $53.2 million, or 28 cents per
share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, Livent earned 60 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 39 cents per
share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
For the year, Livent boosted its revenue forecast to a range
of $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion, from a previous range of $1
billion to $1.1 billion.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)