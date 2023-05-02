Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:43:51 2023-05-02 pm EDT
160.01 USD   -1.12%
05:06pLivent boosts forecast on bullish outlook for lithium prices, demand
RE
04:41pGoogle, Microsoft CEOs called to AI meeting at White House
RE
04:27pLivent quarterly profit jumps on rising lithium prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Livent boosts forecast on bullish outlook for lithium prices, demand

05/02/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
May 2 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp boosted its annual forecast on Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit, a bullish outlook fueled by rising prices and demand for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company, which has deals to supply the battery metal to General Motors Co, Tesla Inc and BMW, jumped more than 10% in after-hours trading to $23.15.

While spot lithium prices in China had softened earlier this year, fueling concern the industry was entering a period of oversupply, Livent's results reflect strong appetite for its lithium and reinforce the company's strategy of selling the metal largely using long-term contracts.

Roughly 70% of the lithium that Livent plans to sell this year is at fixed contract prices, Paul Graves, Livent's CEO, told investors on a Tuesday conference call.

"The spot market in China is not reflective of the entire market," he said. "We have not reduced our lithium demand expectations for 2023."

Livent is seeing strong appetite for its lithium outside of China, especially in Japan and South Korea, two of the world's largest cathode producers, Graves said.

Additionally, Graves said he expects "broad expansion delays and disruptions" across the lithium industry to keep the market undersupplied, although he added Livent's expansions in Quebec are on track.

"We are absolutely not demand constrained, but we are absolutely supply constrained," Graves said.

Livent posted first-quarter net income of $114.8 million, or 55 cents per share, compared to $53.2 million, or 28 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Livent earned 60 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 39 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the year, Livent boosted its revenue forecast to a range of $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion, from a previous range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.85% 100.58 Delayed Quote.21.66%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.19% 33.08 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
LIVENT CORPORATION 0.62% 21.02 Delayed Quote.5.13%
TESLA, INC. -0.94% 160.31 Delayed Quote.31.38%
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 768 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 513 B 513 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
EV / Sales 2024 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 161,83 $
Average target price 186,63 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.31.38%512 921
LI AUTO INC.15.78%23 081
LUCID GROUP, INC.7.17%13 393
NIO INC.-19.90%13 040
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-31.36%11 883
XPENG INC.-0.40%8 522
