London copper rises; set for second weekly drop on dollar strength, demand woes

HANOI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged up on
Friday, but the contract was on track for a second week of
losses due to a firm dollar and demand worries from top consumer
China.
Chinese markets will remain closed from Feb. 11-17 for Lunar
New Year holidays, potentially slowing demand for industrial
metals.
While a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals on
the London Metal Exchange more expensive to holders of other
currencies.
However, copper prices have been supported from low level of
inventories and hopes of further U.S. stimulus that could boost
demand for the red metal.
LME three-month copper rose 0.2% to $7,838 a tonne
by 0428 GMT. On a weekly basis, it was down 0.2%, on track for
the second straight week of losses.
The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.7% to 58,030 yuan ($8,961.47) a
tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,001 a tonne, nickel
advanced 0.7% to $17,760 a tonne and zinc
increased 0.8% to $2,647 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminium increased 1.7% to 15,430 yuan a
tonne, nickel was up 1.4% to 131,920 yuan a tonne,
while lead climbed 1.7% to 15,235 yuan a tonne.
* Indonesia has received an investment proposal from U.S.
electric vehicle maker Tesla, the country's deputy head
for investment and mining coordination, Septian Hario Seto,
said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian futures were little changed in early trading after
progress in vaccine distribution and a large U.S. stimulus
program sent two major Wall Street indexes to record closing
highs.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Dec
0830 UK Halifax House Prices MM Jan
1330 US Non-farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate Jan
1330 US Average Earnings YY Jan
1330 US International Trade Dec
($1 = 6.4755 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)