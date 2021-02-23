Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/23 01:42:05 pm
685.6728 USD   -4.03%
01:31pTech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines
RE
01:31pTech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines
RE
01:29pTech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lucid Motors' $62 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

02/23/2021 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lucid Air speed test car displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York

(Reuters) - Stock market investors valued electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at $62 billion on Tuesday after a deal to merge with blank check firm Churchill Capital IV, sparking some concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production.

In comparison, General Motors Co was worth about $72.5 billion at mid-day Tuesday, while China's leading electric car maker Nio Inc was valued at $72 billion.

Shares in Elon Musk's Tesla, which have surged more than 10 times in value over the past year to around $900, fell for a second day in a row on Tuesday, with its mid-day shares at $674 and its market capitalization at $647 billion.

Lucid's first electric car, the luxury Air, won't go in production now until late 2021, later than the spring 2021 launch initially planned, the company said in a filing. Officials on Tuesday said they do not expect Lucid to be cash-flow positive until 2025.

Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40%, a day after it agreed the merger with Lucid. At mid-day, CCIV shares had recovered slightly to $39.00, down 32%.

The Lucid-CCIV deal includes new private investment that valued the company at $24 billion, just a fraction of Tesla, but still the biggest ever involving so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

"We're bringing the world's best technology to the market this year, here in the U.S. I think the valuation is a reflection of our technology," Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson told CNBC on Tuesday when asked whether Lucid's valuation made him nervous.

Rawlinson told investors on a call that its Lucid Air Dream edition is virtually sold out, while former Citigroup banker Michael Klein, head of Chruchill Capital, said the company has sufficient funding for its first three models.

TIME FOR A CORRECTION?

Rawlinson said that the carmaker expects production of a less expensive, sub-$70,000 version of the luxury sedan in 2022, followed by a new model code-named Project Gravity in 2023.

The recent run-up in valuations of several EV startups, including Nikola Corp and Lordstown Motors, that have yet to produce saleable vehicles or meaningful revenue, has drawn comparisons to the dotcom bubble of 1999-2000, with analysts and investors expecting a near-term correction.

"The EV sector feels like it's going through a correction. Lucid's SPAC-IPO probably (is) driving circular negative reinforcement," said Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin.

"We think Tesla has been valued for teleportation, so the correction is probably a very healthy thing. This allows investors to watch for potential entry points in names they feel they might have missed," he added.

Lucid, run by ex-Tesla engineer Rawlinson, is the latest EV firm to tap U.S. capital markets, with investors rushing into the sector as tougher emission norms drive a switch to electric vehicles.

With its roster of deep-pocketed financial backers, it is one of the strongest of the flock of startups challenging Tesla's dominance.

After Lucid priced its Air sedan, starting at $77,400, Musk announced a price cut to its flagship Model S sedan. "The gauntlet has been thrown down!" he tweeted.

However, Lucid's five-year timeline to get to production of 250,000 vehicles a year is a reminder of the challenges of scaling up mass production in the auto industry.

Tesla, founded in 2003, produced about 500,000 electric vehicles last year.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Patrick Graham and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Akanksha Rana and Noor Zainab Hussain


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:31pTech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines
RE
01:31pTech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines
RE
01:29pTech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines
RE
01:29pLucid Motors' $62 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns
RE
01:19pELON MUSK : Tesla shares in the red for 2021 as bitcoin selloff weighs
RE
12:42pTESLA : Technology sector leads stock market lower; bond yields rise
AQ
12:17pStocks slide on tech sell-off, bond yields steady
RE
12:15pStocks slide on tech sell-off, bond yields steady
RE
12:02pTech Selloff Eases After Fed Signals Steady Course
DJ
11:45aTech Stocks Pare Losses as Fed Looks Dovish to Investors
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 156 M - -
Net income 2021 3 113 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 238x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 686 B 686 B -
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 585,87 $
Last Close Price 714,50 $
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target -18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.1.25%685 815
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.29%214 515
VOLKSWAGEN AG14.16%112 290
BYD COMPANY LIMITED11.02%99 543
DAIMLER AG15.59%86 803
NIO LIMITED3.98%79 195
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ