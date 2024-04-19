-- Source link: https://tinyurl.com/26a5zwzf
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
|MEDIA-Tesla's biggest retail shareholder is voting against Elon Musk's $55 billion package- Electrek
|RE
|08:15pm
|Tesla Chief Musk Must Address Concerns Around New Vehicles, AI Next Week
|MT
|UAW hopeful of watershed union victory at Volkswagen Tennessee factory
|RE
|Tesla's Biggest Retail Shareholder to Vote Against Musk's $55 Billion Pay Package
|MT
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 1 PM ET
|DJ
|Tesla Tells Some Recruiters They're Being Laid Off
|MT
|Tesla Tells Some Recruiters They're Being Laid Off, Business Insider Reports
|MT
|Tesla Reportedly Lays Off Some Recruiters
|MT
|Top Midday Stories: Corporate Earnings in Focus; Tesla Recalls Cybertrucks; Apple Removes Meta's WhatsApp, Threads From China App Store
|MT
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 11 AM ET
|DJ
|Wall Street: week ends in indecision
|CF
|Most Large Cryptocurrencies Increase As Cardano Climbs
|DJ
|Global markets live: P&G, Amex, Blackstone, Apple, Tesla...
|Tesla: nearly 4000 Cybertrucks recalled in the USA
|CF
|Tesla's Q1 Earnings Call Will Put Pressure on Elon Musk to Provide Concret Plans for Fixes, Wedbush and Morgan Analysts Say
|MT
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 9 AM ET
|DJ
|Tesla to Recall Nearly 3,900 Cybertrucks Over Defective Accelerator Pedal Pad
|MT
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Lower Pre-Bell Friday; Netflix, Taiwan Semiconductor to Open Lower
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|Wall St Week Ahead-'Crowded' megacap trade in US stocks awaits earnings test
|RE
|GM and Ford count on gas-powered trucks as EV growth slows
|RE
|Markets unsettled by Israel-Iran tit-for-tat
|RE
|Tesla to recall 3,878 Cybertrucks over faulty accelerator pedal, NHTSA says
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-40.32%
|478B
|-29.07%
|28.97B
|-62.92%
|8.63B
|-57.77%
|8.28B
|-52.67%
|6.76B
|-69.24%
|6.34B
|-42.04%
|5.63B
|0.00%
|4.21B
|-36.83%
|3.97B
|-41.82%
|2.81B