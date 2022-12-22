Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:25 2022-12-22 pm EST
128.80 USD   +2.75%
05:45pElon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years
RE
05:29pMusk: i won't sell tesla stock until two years from now…
RE
05:14pMusk says he believes his political comments have "minor impact"…
RE
MUSK SAYS HE BELIEVES HIS POLITICAL COMMENTS HAVE "MINOR IMPACT"…

12/22/2022 | 05:14pm EST
MUSK SAYS HE BELIEVES HIS POLITICAL COMMENTS HAVE "MINOR IMPACT" ON TESLA SALES


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 132 M - -
Net income 2022 12 703 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 434 B 434 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-60.95%434 412
LI AUTO INC.-35.20%20 296
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-79.72%19 368
NIO INC.-63.35%19 185
LUCID GROUP, INC.-81.13%12 065
XPENG INC.-77.55%9 749