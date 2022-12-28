MUSK SAYS THAT LONG-TERM, HE BELIEVES TESLA WILL BE THE MOST VAL…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Countries
Emerging Countries
Fixed Income ETFs
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Biotechnology
Luxury
Hydrogen
Smart City
Ageing Population
Fintechs
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Cybersecurity
Artificial Intelligence
The SPAC
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Tesla, Inc.
News
Summary
TSLA
US88160R1014
TESLA, INC.
(TSLA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
06:53 2022-12-28 pm EST
113.70
USD
+0.88%
05:37p
Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'
RE
05:32p
Musk urges tesla employees to "go all out" for quarter-end deliv…
RE
05:29p
Musk says that long-term, he believes tesla will be the most val…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
MUSK SAYS THAT LONG-TERM, HE BELIEVES TESLA WILL BE THE MOST VAL…
12/28/2022 | 05:29pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
MUSK SAYS THAT LONG-TERM, HE BELIEVES TESLA WILL BE THE MOST VALUABLE COMPANY ON EARTH
© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:37p
Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'
RE
05:32p
Musk urges tesla employees to "go all out" for quarter-end deliv…
RE
05:29p
Musk says that long-term, he believes tesla will be the most val…
RE
05:25p
Elon musk to tesla employees: don't be "bothered by stock m..
RE
05:22p
Tech Down as Flight from Mega Cap Cos Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:20p
Tesla shares record rare jump this month on the way to worst year
RE
04:59p
U.S. stocks drop on recession fears, Nasdaq closes at new bear market low
RE
04:25p
Morgan Stanley Lowers Tesla's Price Target to $250 From $330, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
04:00p
U.S. stocks end lower on mixed economic data, recession fears
RE
02:39p
U.S. stocks fall on recession fears, weak oil prices
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
04:25p
Morgan Stanley Lowers Tesla's Price Target to $250 From $330, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
10:48a
TESLA : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:39a
Baird Cuts Price Target on Tesla to $252 From $316, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
82 912 M
-
-
Net income 2022
12 701 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
18 073 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
29,8x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
345 B
345 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,94x
EV / Sales 2023
2,76x
Nbr of Employees
99 290
Free-Float
83,7%
More Financials
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
34
Last Close Price
109,10 $
Average target price
251,05 $
Spread / Average Target
130%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk
Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn
Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm
Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis
Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.
-69.03%
344 511
LI AUTO INC.
-41.53%
18 090
NIO INC.
-65.37%
16 624
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
-81.54%
16 338
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-83.71%
10 419
XPENG INC.
-80.53%
8 454
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave