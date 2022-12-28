Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:53 2022-12-28 pm EST
113.70 USD   +0.88%
05:37pMusk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'
RE
05:32pMusk urges tesla employees to "go all out" for quarter-end deliv…
RE
05:29pMusk says that long-term, he believes tesla will be the most val…
RE
MUSK URGES TESLA EMPLOYEES TO "GO ALL OUT" FOR QUARTER-END DELIV…

12/28/2022 | 05:32pm EST
MUSK URGES TESLA EMPLOYEES TO "GO ALL OUT" FOR QUARTER-END DELIVERY PUSH


All news about TESLA, INC.
05:37pMusk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'
RE
05:32pMusk urges tesla employees to "go all out" for quarter-end deliv…
RE
05:29pMusk says that long-term, he believes tesla will be the most val…
RE
05:25pElon musk to tesla employees: don't be "bothered by stock m..
RE
05:22pTech Down as Flight from Mega Cap Cos Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:20pTesla shares record rare jump this month on the way to worst year
RE
04:59pU.S. stocks drop on recession fears, Nasdaq closes at new bear market low
RE
04:25pMorgan Stanley Lowers Tesla's Price Target to $250 From $330, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
04:00pU.S. stocks end lower on mixed economic data, recession fears
RE
02:39pU.S. stocks fall on recession fears, weak oil prices
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 912 M - -
Net income 2022 12 701 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 345 B 345 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 109,10 $
Average target price 251,05 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-69.03%344 511
LI AUTO INC.-41.53%18 090
NIO INC.-65.37%16 624
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-81.54%16 338
LUCID GROUP, INC.-83.71%10 419
XPENG INC.-80.53%8 454