Macron courts Tesla's Musk and other investors to 'Choose France'

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - France is poised to win record
foreign investment pledges when President Emmanuel Macron
receives global business leaders, including Tesla's Elon Musk,
on Monday at the annual Choose France summit.
For the president, whose popularity has suffered from a
widely unpopular proposal to raise the French retirement age,
the summit is a chance to justify his pro-business reform drive
and shift attention to his promotion of lower carbon industry,
such as electric vehicles.
Executives attending the event in Versailles close to Paris
have so far made commitments to invest a combined 13 billion
euros ($14 billion), the most since Macron first held the summit
in 2018.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla
, will meet Macron at his official residence the Elysee
Palace before attending lunch with Finance Minister Bruno Le
Maire, the finance ministry told Reuters.
Le Maire will pitch to Musk new tax credits for investments
in green technology that Macron made public last week, the
ministry said. France previously tried to convince Musk to build
his European gigafactory in the country, but he chose Germany.
Asked by BFM TV about possible investments by Musk, Le Maire
said only "all investments that are being made today are the
result of months or even years of negotiations".
Tesla was not immediately available for comment.
PALATIAL BACKDROP
Over the last five years, Macron has invited top CEOs to the
opulent Versailles Palace to try to secure billions in foreign
investments.
For the former investment banker, who cannot stand again in
elections due in 2027 after two terms but is looking to his
legacy, the summit offers a chance to move on from months of
protests and strikes against his plans to raise the retirement
age by two years to 64.
He is also competing on a global stage for investment in
green technology when the United States has become a magnet
following the introduction of its Inflation Reduction Act.
France so far expects a total of 28 investment projects from
companies ranging from U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer
to Swedish furniture maker IKEA and investment bank Morgan
Stanley. In total, the projects are expected to create
8,000 jobs.
The single biggest investment is a 5.2 billion euro project
from a Taiwanese car battery maker in the northern port city of
Dunkirk, which Macron announced on Friday.
It is followed by a 1.5 billion euro battery components
plant also in Dunkirk in a joint venture between Chinese group
XTC and French firm Orano.
IKEA has plans to invest 906 million euros by 2026 while
Pfizer has budgeted 500 million euros to expand in France over
the same period followed by British rival GSK with 400
million euros, Macron's office said.
Morgan Stanley is expected to announce the creation of 200
new banking jobs in Paris.
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
