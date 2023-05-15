Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
05-12-2023
167.98 USD   -2.38%
Macron courts Tesla's Musk and other investors to 'Choose France'

05/15/2023 | 05:19am EDT
(.)

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - France is poised to win record foreign investment pledges when President Emmanuel Macron receives global business leaders, including Tesla's Elon Musk, on Monday at the annual Choose France summit.

For the president, whose popularity has suffered from a widely unpopular proposal to raise the French retirement age, the summit is a chance to justify his pro-business reform drive and shift attention to his promotion of lower carbon industry, such as electric vehicles.

Executives attending the event in Versailles close to Paris have so far made commitments to invest a combined 13 billion euros ($14 billion), the most since Macron first held the summit in 2018.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , will meet Macron at his official residence the Elysee Palace before attending lunch with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, the finance ministry told Reuters.

Le Maire will pitch to Musk new tax credits for investments in green technology that Macron made public last week, the ministry said. France previously tried to convince Musk to build his European gigafactory in the country, but he chose Germany.

Asked by BFM TV about possible investments by Musk, Le Maire said only "all investments that are being made today are the result of months or even years of negotiations".

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

PALATIAL BACKDROP

Over the last five years, Macron has invited top CEOs to the opulent Versailles Palace to try to secure billions in foreign investments.

For the former investment banker, who cannot stand again in elections due in 2027 after two terms but is looking to his legacy, the summit offers a chance to move on from months of protests and strikes against his plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

He is also competing on a global stage for investment in green technology when the United States has become a magnet following the introduction of its Inflation Reduction Act.

France so far expects a total of 28 investment projects from companies ranging from U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer to Swedish furniture maker IKEA and investment bank Morgan Stanley. In total, the projects are expected to create 8,000 jobs.

The single biggest investment is a 5.2 billion euro project from a Taiwanese car battery maker in the northern port city of Dunkirk, which Macron announced on Friday.

It is followed by a 1.5 billion euro battery components plant also in Dunkirk in a joint venture between Chinese group XTC and French firm Orano.

IKEA has plans to invest 906 million euros by 2026 while Pfizer has budgeted 500 million euros to expand in France over the same period followed by British rival GSK with 400 million euros, Macron's office said.

Morgan Stanley is expected to announce the creation of 200 new banking jobs in Paris.

($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Tassilo Hummel, Blandine Henault, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Michel Rose, Editing by Christina Fincher and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC 0.16% 1472.6 Delayed Quote.2.27%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.29% 82.39 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
PFIZER, INC. -0.61% 37.35 Delayed Quote.-27.11%
TESLA, INC. -2.38% 167.98 Delayed Quote.36.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 699 M - -
Net cash 2023 22 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 532 B 532 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
EV / Sales 2024 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 167,98 $
Average target price 186,43 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.36.37%532 413
LI AUTO INC.44.31%28 847
NIO INC.-18.46%13 274
LUCID GROUP, INC.3.07%12 911
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-29.95%12 127
XPENG INC.-1.21%8 453
