  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:12:35 2023-04-20 pm EDT
163.08 USD   +0.05%
05:47pMarketmind: Inflation first big test for BOJ's Ueda
RE
05:47pTechnology Shares Drop as Tesla Report Drags on Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:46pConsumer Shares Sink, Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Marketmind: Inflation first big test for BOJ's Ueda

04/20/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
A woman looks at items at a shop in Tokyo

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Japanese inflation figures for March and the first insights into economic activity around the world this month from flash PMI reports grab the spotlight on Friday, as investors reflect on mounting evidence of slowing U.S. economic and earnings growth.

Asian stocks - ex-Japan - are set for their worst week in six, a fate likely sealed by Wall Street's slide Thursday after figures showed an increase in U.S. jobless claims and a much steeper-than-forecast slump in a key regional U.S. manufacturing index.

The Q1 U.S. earnings season took a bearish turn too as Tesla posted its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years and AT&T and American Express missed market estimates for revenue and profit, respectively.

Steep falls in the shares of these companies and regional banks, a major source of investor concern, dragged down the main indices.

Lower bond yields failed to improve sentiment - recession fears pushed oil prices lower too - and this sense of gloom and unease is likely to set the tone at the open in Asia on Friday.

Graphic: MSCI Asia ex-Japan index - weekly change -

On the economic data front in Asia, figures are expected to show that core consumer inflation in Japan held steady at 3.1% in March, highlighting persistent price strains and keeping the central bank under pressure to ditch its super-loose 'yield curve control' policy.

Graphic: Japan core inflation -

This is the first major economic indicator since new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda took over earlier this month. He has insisted that the current monetary easing will remain in place for now, damping down prospects of a shift at his debut policy review on April 27-28, in which the central bank reviews its inflation and growth forecasts.

Ueda's dovish comments have certainly been welcomed overseas. Foreign investors poured nearly $12 billion into Japanese equities last week, their biggest weekly net purchases since at least January 2018.

The flash purchasing managers index reports for Australia and Japan are released on Friday. Australian manufacturing and services activity contracted in March, as did Japan's manufacturing sector.

Here are three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- Japan inflation (March)

- Japan and Australia flash PMIs (April)

- South Korea producer price inflation (March)

(By Jamie McGeever)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -1.01% 163.28 Delayed Quote.11.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.17% 90.47 Delayed Quote.1.03%
BRENT OIL -2.36% 80.8 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.25% 166.957 Delayed Quote.4.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.41% 99.577 Delayed Quote.3.46%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.19% 147.223 Delayed Quote.4.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.05% 1.635376 Delayed Quote.3.04%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -0.17% 639.88 Real-time Quote.4.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.14% 82.872 Delayed Quote.0.03%
TESLA, INC. -9.75% 162.99 Delayed Quote.46.61%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.37% 134.207 Delayed Quote.2.24%
WTI -2.22% 77.115 Delayed Quote.0.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 589 M - -
Net cash 2023 22 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 572 B 572 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
EV / Sales 2024 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 180,59 $
Average target price 195,60 $
Spread / Average Target 8,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.46.61%572 346
LI AUTO INC.20.83%24 081
NIO INC.-9.85%14 525
LUCID GROUP, INC.11.57%13 942
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-30.44%11 885
XPENG INC.-0.70%8 491
