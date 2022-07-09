Mars, birth rates, but no Twitter: Elon Musk captivates Sun Valley moguls

July 9 (Reuters) - Elon Musk avoided discussing the
collapsed Twitter deal, only repeating allegations of fake
account issues at the social media platform, as he addressed an
audience of moguls on Saturday, two people who attended the
conference told Reuters.
In a wide-reaching interview Saturday, Musk spent most of
his time talking about Mars and extolled the virtues of boosting
birth rates on Earth, one of the sources said. Musk, Chief
Executive of Tesla Inc and rocket company Space X, has
said he aims to establish a civilization on Mars.
Musk earlier this week said that he will do his best to help
what he called "the underpopulation crisis," following a media
report that said he had twins with a top executive at his
brain-chip start-up Neuralink.
The billionaire entrepreneur took the stage at the Allen &
Co Sun Valley Conference, an annual gathering of media and
technology executives in Idaho, less than 24 hours after he
announced he was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Inc.
The interview was conducted by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, an
artificial intelligence research company, founded by Musk and
several others.
Musk’s arrival at the Allen & Co Sun Valley Conference
delivered a jolt to the off-record event this week, where the
headline-making typically happens beyond the prying eyes of the
media.
“It just seems like an absolute mess,” said one senior media
executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the
interview. “The guy makes his own rules … I'd hate to be
Twitter, where you have to take this guy seriously.”
Sun Valley is typically covered like an athleisure version
of the Met Gala, with photographers capturing the arrivals of
fleece-vested media moguls and reporters making note of
power-lunches at the Konditorei cafe on the property.
One Hollywood power-broker Friday expressed hope that the
Musk interview would enliven the conference’s staid, cerebral
atmosphere this year.
Hours later, Musk’s attorneys delivered an eight-page letter
to Twitter, saying he planned to call off the deal to acquire
the social network. The document, filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, alleged Twitter failed to respond to
repeated requests for information over the past two months, or
obtain his consent before taking actions that would impact its
business -- such as firing two key executives.
Up until that point, conversations in media circles focused
on Wall Street’s reappraisal of the streaming business in the
wake of Netflix Inc’s subscriber losses. One digital
media executive said Hollywood, which has typically been
insulated from recessions, is suddenly worried about how a
worsening economy will affect their multi-billion-dollar
investments in streaming services.
“For the first time, people are aware the economy does
impact the entertainment business, because inflation does impact
churn,” the digital media executive said, referring to
subscribers leaving a service. “People are now saying, ‘Wow,
will people really pay for three of these things?”
Following Musk’s announcement, one chief executive noted the
elephant in the room -- Saturday’s remarks might well be
uncomfortable to two conference attendees: Twitter CEO Parag
Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.
One of Musk's last public messages to Agrawal came in the
form of a tweet of a poop emoji in response to the Twitter CEO's
defense of how the company accounts for spam bots.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; editing by
Kenneth Li and Franklin Paul)