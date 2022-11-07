Mastodon: What is the social network hailed as a Twitter alternative?

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - With Twitter in disarray since
the world's richest person took control of it last week,
Mastodon, a decentralised, open alternative from
privacy-obsessed Germany, has seen a flood of new users.
"The bird is free," tweeted Tesla mogul Elon Musk
when he completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. But
many free-speech advocates reacted with dismay to the prospect
of the world's "town square" being controlled by one person and
started looking for other options.
For the most part, Mastodon - named after an extinct breed
of mammoth - looks like Twitter, with hashtags, political
back-and-forth and tech banter jostling for space with cat
pictures.
But while Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one
authority - a company - Mastodon is installed on thousands of
computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who
join their systems together in a federation.
People swap posts and links with others on their own server
- or Mastodon "instance" - and also, almost as easily, with
users on other servers across the growing network.
The fruit of six years' work by Eugen Rochko, a young German
programmer, Mastodon was born of his desire to create a public
sphere that was beyond the control of a single entity. That work
is starting to pay off.
"We've hit 1,028,362 monthly active users across the network
today," Rochko tooted - Mastodon's version of tweeting - on
Monday. "That's pretty cool."
That is still tiny compared with his established rivals.
Twitter reported 238 million daily active users who had seen an
advert as of the second quarter of 2022. Facebook said it had
1.98 billion daily active users as of the third quarter.
But the jump in Mastodon users in a matter of days has still
been startling.
"I've gotten more new followers on Mastodon in the last week
than I have in the previous five years," Ethan Zuckerman, a
social media expert at the University of Massachusetts at
Amherst, wrote last week.
Before Musk completed the Twitter acquisition on Oct. 27,
Mastodon's growth averaged 60-80 new users an hour, according to
the widely-cited Mastodon Users account. It showed 3,568 new
registrations in one hour on Monday morning.
Rochko started Mastodon in 2016, when rumours were spreading
that PayPal founder and Musk ally Peter Thiel wanted to buy
Twitter.
"A right-wing billionaire was going to buy a de facto public
utility that isn't public," Rochko told Reuters earlier this
year. "It's really important to have this global communications
platform where you can learn what's happening in the world and
chat to your friends. Why is that controlled by one company?"
'TOOTS' AND 'INSTANCES'
There is no shortage of other social networks ready to
welcome any Twitter exodus, from Bytedance's Tiktok to Discord,
a chat app now popular far beyond its original constituency of
gamers.
Mastodon's advocates say its decentralised approach makes it
fundamentally different: rather than go to Twitter's
centrally-provided service, every user can choose their own
provider, or even run their own Mastodon instance, much as users
can e-mail from Gmail or an employer-provided account or run
their own e-mail server.
No single company or person, can impose their will on the
whole system or shut it all down, the platform's advocates say.
If an extremist voice emerged with their own server, they say,
it would be easy enough for other servers to cut ties with it,
leaving the account to talk to its own shrinking band of
followers and users on the isolated server.
The federated approach has downsides: It is harder to find
people to follow in Mastodon's anarchic sprawl then on the
neatly ordered town square that centrally administered Twitter
or Facebook can offer.
But its growing group of supporters say those are outweighed
by the advantages of its architecture.
Fast growth has led to overload and server glitches. Seeing
economist Paul Krugman struggling to get his Mastodon account
running, Musk on Monday mocked the upstart network.
"If you don't like Twitter any more there is awesome site
called Masterbatedone," he wrote in a swiftly deleted tweet
above a screenshot of Krugman's misfired toots.
Rochko, whose Mastodon foundation runs on a shoestring
crowdfunded budget topped up with a modest grant from the
European Commission, has found a particularly receptive audience
among privacy-conscious European regulators.
Germany's data protection commissioner Ulrich Kelber is
waging a campaign to get government bodies to close their
Facebook pages, since, he says, there is no way of hosting a
page there that conforms to European privacy laws.
Authorities should move to the federal government's own
Mastodon instance, he says. The European Commission also
maintains a server for European Union bodies to toot from.
"No exclusive information should be sent over a legally
questionable platform," Kelber said earlier this year.
While Mastodon is busier than ever before, it still has few
of the big names from politics and showbiz that have made
Twitter an addictive online home for journalists in particular.
Few know comic Jan Boehmermann - Germany's answer to John Oliver
- outside his country, but climate activist Greta Thunberg is
globally known.
For Rochko, the project's only full-time employee,
programming at his home in a small town in eastern Germany for a
modest 2,400 euro ($2,394.96) monthly salary, the work
continues.
"Would you believe me if I told you I'm extremely tired?" he
tooted on Sunday.
