Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mercedes-Benz Berlin plant boss to join Tesla, union says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 02:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car in front of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The head of the Berlin engine plant run by Mercedes-Benz has defected to rival Tesla, German union IG Metall said on Wednesday, calling on employees to protest over his departure.

IG Metall declined to name the head of the plant, which has been run by Rene Reif, one the most experienced manufacturing executives at Mercedes-Benz who helped expand manufacturing capacity for Daimler in China.

Reif used to be head of engineering and manufacturing at Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Daimler's Chinese joint venture, which has a manufacturing capacity of around 480,000 cars and started building the electric Mercedes-Benz EQC last year.

Tesla declined to comment on whether it had found a new manager for a Gigafactory being built on the outskirts of Berlin but the electric carmaker is on a global manufacturing expansion push, building or expanding new factories in Texas, Germany and China.

Last month, a source told Reuters that a Tesla manager who oversaw the construction of the electric carmaker's Gruenheide plant, had left his position.

Daimler said on Wednesday that Reif, 57, the manager of its Mercedes-Benz Berlin plant, which makes powertrains, would go into early retirement at the end of the year, at his own request.

German unions have lamented the fact that traditional carmakers are cutting investment into combustion engine technologies as regulators clamp down on emissions and as demand for vehicles is hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IG Metall said there would be a protest in front of the Mercedes factory on Thursday and called on Daimler to present solutions that would help to guarantee the future of the plant.

The union said Daimler managers had outlined cost savings plans and union officials fear the Berlin plant's future is at risk.

Daimler said Clemenz Dobrawa, who currently heads up the Mercedes-Benz battery manufacturing plant in Kamenz, had taken over leadership of the Mercedes-Benz plants in Hamburg and Berlin earlier this month.

"Thanks to his activity as representative in Kamenz, he brings important know-how for the transformation toward electromobility," Daimler said, adding the Berlin plant would be restructured to serve an 'Electric First' strategy.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ilona Wissenbach. Editing by Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TESLA, INC.
09:02aBMW unveils electric SUV to challenge Tesla, plans U.S. launch in early 2022
RE
09:00aBMW unveils electric SUV to challenge Tesla, plans U.S. launch in early 2022
RE
04:16aNissan's prospects brighten as China rebounds, but struggle ahead for weakene..
RE
02:01aHonda says will be first to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars
RE
02:00aChina leads global auto industry recovery from virus with October sales risin..
RE
11/10TESLA : Bolivia's Morales insists he was ousted in coup, says lithium was the mo..
AQ
11/10Ford to add jobs to boost output of electric F-150, add electric van
RE
11/08Chinese autonomous truck startup Inceptio raises $120 million from CATL, othe..
RE
11/07Amtrak, automakers vow to work with future Biden administration
RE
11/06TESLA : launches $250 tequila online, quickly 'out of stock'
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 724 M - -
Net income 2020 1 241 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 331x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 389 B 389 B -
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales 2021 8,71x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 373,68 $
Last Close Price 410,36 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.403.50%388 981
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.74%192 976
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.25%91 564
BYD COMPANY LIMITED304.12%71 812
DAIMLER AG2.69%66 975
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.45%58 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group