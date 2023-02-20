Mexican president pans water-scarce border state eyed by Tesla

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) -
The northern Mexican state considered the front-runner to
land a major investment from Tesla Inc lacks water,
Mexico's president said on Monday, adding he would urge the
electric automaker to consider access to basic services before
it decides where to land.
Tesla has been
scouting sites
to open its first plant in Mexico, with the northern state
of Nuevo Leon at the U.S. border emerging as a top contender,
followed by the central state of Hidalgo.
The U.S. company has not yet made a decision, President
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference.
"There are favorable conditions in Nuevo Leon. They have
a skilled workforce, they have engineers, it's very close to the
border," he said. "But the lack of water?"
When asked by a reporter if Nuevo Leon had been ruled
out, Lopez Obrador answered, "There's no water," without
providing further details.
Lopez Obrador said he would speak with Tesla executives
to emphasize the need for careful planning around resources such
as water, electricity and other services.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard last week said Lopez
Obrador would speak directly with Tesla's Chief Executive Elon
Musk.
Lopez Obrador added that Hidalgo is an option, and
Mexico's southeast region, where he said water is abundant,
could also be attractive.
"There's water, there's gas, there's electricity ...
that's part of what we want to make known," the president said.
(Reporting by Raul Cortes, Kylie Madry and Daina Beth Solomon;
Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marguerita Choy)