    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:58:22 2023-02-28 am EST
207.85 USD   +0.10%
09:44a Tesla, CEO Elon Musk Sued by Shareholders Over Allegedly Misleading Statements on Safety of EV Self-Driving
MT
09:30a Mexican president says Tesla will build major plant in northern city
RE
09:30a Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
AQ
Mexican president says Tesla will build major plant in northern city

02/28/2023 | 09:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla electric vehicle chargers are seen during the winter in Hofn

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government had reached agreement with Tesla Inc. over the company's plan to build a new plant in the northern city of Monterrey.

Lopez Obrador made the announcement after a call with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Monday, which followed a separate conversation he said the two had held late last week.

Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said Tesla would likely give more details of its plans on Wednesday, and that the new plant would be very big and create many jobs.

The call between the two took place after Lopez Obrador had on Friday stirred fears that he could block the investment in Monterrey if water was scarce in the arid region.

The president said Musk had understood the challenge posed by water scarcity in the region, and that the company would be making a series of commitments as part of the deal.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)


© Reuters 2023
