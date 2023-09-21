Sept 21 (Reuters) - More automakers signed up to access Tesla's electric-vehicle charging infrastructure across the United States, taking the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers closer to becoming the industry standard. Texas has approved a plan to require EV charging companies to include Tesla's plug if they want to be eligible for federal funds. Tesla's North American Charging Standard is more widely available and reliable than rival charging network CCS, which is backed by automakers such as Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor. Here is a list of the companies adopting NACS: Company Type Announcement Ford Motor Co Automaker May 2023 General Motors Automaker June 2023 Rivian Automotive Automaker June 2023 Volvo Cars Automaker June 2023 Polestar Automaker June 2023 Mercedez-Benz Automaker July 2023 Nissan Automaker July 2023 Honda Motor Co Automaker Sept 2023 Jaguar Sept 2023 Automaker SK Signet Charger maker June 2023 ChargePoint Holdings Charger maker June 2023 Blink Charging Charger maker June 2023 Tritium DCFC Charger maker June 2023 EVgo Charger maker June 2023 ABB Inc Charger maker June 2023 Wallbox Charger maker June 2023 Electrify America Charger maker June 2023 Fisker EV developer August 2023 List of U.S. states that have either mandated Tesla's charging tech or plan to: U.S. states Approval Texas Texas approved plans to require companies to include Tesla's technology in EV charging stations to be eligible for federal funds despite opposition. Kentucky Kentucky mandated Tesla's plug for state-backed charging stations, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. Washington Washington state plans to require EV charging companies to include Tesla's plug if they want to be part of a state program to electrify highways using federal dollars. Florida Florida will mandate NACS one year after standards body SAE International, which is reviewing the technology, formally recognizes it. (Reporting by Akash Sriram and Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Arun Koyyur)