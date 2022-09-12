Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:37 2022-09-12 pm EDT
304.65 USD   +1.66%
05:25pMost Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk-sources
RE
05:12pMajority of twitter inc shareholders vote in favor of company's…
RE
04:24pWall Street posts fourth straight day of gains ahead of CPI report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Most Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk-sources

09/12/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Twitter app logo

(Reuters) - A majority of Twitter Inc's shareholders have voted in favor of the social media company's $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, people familiar with the tally said on Monday.

The deadline for the shareholder vote on the deal is on Tuesday but enough investors had voted by Monday evening for the outcome to be certain, the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Twitter and Musk representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shareholders were widely expected to vote in favor after a stock market downturn made Musk's $54.20-per-share deal for Twitter, which was signed in April, look pricey in the current environment. Twitter shares are now hovering around $41 per share.

Musk has informed Twitter he will not go ahead with the acquisition, arguing he was misled over the spam accounts on the platform and was not notified of a pay settlement the company reached with one of its top executives. The two sides are scheduled to battle it out in court next month.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Rhode Island; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:25pMost Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk-sources
RE
05:12pMajority of twitter inc shareholders vote in favor of company's…
RE
04:24pWall Street posts fourth straight day of gains ahead of CPI report
RE
04:00pWall Street closes higher ahead of CPI report
RE
02:26pWall Street looks to extend its winning streak ahead of CPI report
RE
02:20pFactbox-U.S. climate package jump-starts EV, clean energy projects
RE
12:27pTwitter says whistleblower payment does not breach deal terms
RE
12:22pWall Street hits more than two-week high on energy, tech gains
RE
10:51aTwitter Rejects Musk's Third Deal Termination Notice Ahead of Shareholder Vote
MT
10:21aWall Street hits more than two-week high on energy, tech gains
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 219 M - -
Net income 2022 12 692 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 939 B 939 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 299,68 $
Average target price 308,07 $
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-14.93%939 038
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-63.79%34 403
NIO INC.-39.52%31 661
LI AUTO INC.-17.98%25 661
LUCID GROUP, INC.-60.37%25 302
XPENG INC.-68.15%13 800