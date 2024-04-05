By Ben Glickman

Tesla plans to unveil its Robotaxi in August, the latest step in the company's multi-year effort to bring self-driving vehicles to market.

Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on X that the Tesla model without a steering wheel or pedals would be shown to the world on Aug. 8.

Musk has talked up Tesla's work on self-driving features as the electric-vehicle maker grapples with slower growth in sales of its cars and pressure on profit from price-cuts. He had previously said the company would look to get production started on the taxi in 2024.

The timeline for unveiling the Robotaxi comes as Tesla is stepping up its efforts to get drivers hooked on its self-driving software. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Musk had mandated employees take customers on a test drive using its driver-assistance technology.

The software, called "Full Self-Driving Capability," is a more advanced version of the company's Autopilot feature, which helps users change lanes and steer.

Tesla initiated a recall covering about 2 million vehicles in connection with its driver assistance software in December after facing scrutiny from car-safety regulators. The company agreed to make changes after officials found the company's safeguards were inadequate in some cases.

Musk has been talking about the company's push to fully driverless technology since 2019. Musk first said he expected the robot taxis to come to at least one market by the end of 2020.

The company's efforts garnered praise from some, who argued it justified the company's lofty valuation, and helped propel shares higher in the years that followed.

