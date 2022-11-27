Musk: Twitter signups at all-time high

... and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns of verification and hate speech.

In posts to his own Twitter account, the chief executive said signups had averaged over two million per day in the seven days to November 16 - up 66% compared to the same week a year ago.

He also said the site could have over a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months.

Hate speech impressions decreased as of November 13 compared to October 2021, he says, and active user minutes - the amount of time people interact with Twitter - were also at a record high.

Musk has previously said that Twitter is experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" from the advertiser pullouts, which he blames on activist groups. Hundreds of employees are also believed to have quit, in addition to his laying off of half the company in November.

Musk's latest comments come days after the company announced the impending roll out of verified gold and grey check marks for governments and companies.