Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
182.86 USD   -0.19%
10:22aTwitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
10:22aTwitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
09:31aMusk: Twitter signups at all-time high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk: Twitter signups at all-time high

11/27/2022 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Elon Musk is saying that Twitter's new user signups are at an "all-time high," as he continues to struggle with the site's mass exodus of advertisers...

... and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns of verification and hate speech.

In posts to his own Twitter account, the chief executive said signups had averaged over two million per day in the seven days to November 16 - up 66% compared to the same week a year ago.

He also said the site could have over a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months.

Hate speech impressions decreased as of November 13 compared to October 2021, he says, and active user minutes - the amount of time people interact with Twitter - were also at a record high.

Musk has previously said that Twitter is experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" from the advertiser pullouts, which he blames on activist groups. Hundreds of employees are also believed to have quit, in addition to his laying off of half the company in November.

Musk's latest comments come days after the company announced the impending roll out of verified gold and grey check marks for governments and companies.


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
10:22aTwitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
10:22aTwitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
09:31aMusk: Twitter signups at all-time high
RE
01:25aElon Musk Says "I Think I See A Path To Twitter Exceeding A Billion Monthly Users In 12..
RE
01:25aElon musk says "i think i see a path to twitter exceeding a bill…
RE
12:25aTwitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everyt..
RE
11/26India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs
RE
11/25Musk says he will support DeSantis in 2024 if Florida governor runs for president
RE
11/25Elon Musk says Twitter's ban on Trump after Capitol attack was 'grave mistake'
RE
11/25Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 514 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 577 B 577 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 182,86 $
Average target price 279,56 $
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-48.09%577 427
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-71.52%27 196
LUCID GROUP, INC.-73.67%16 838
NIO INC.-67.90%16 805
LI AUTO INC.-47.63%16 402
XPENG INC.-85.95%6 094