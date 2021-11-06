Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock

11/06/2021 | 03:54pm EDT
Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday asked his 62.5 million followers on Twitter in a poll if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," Musk wrote in a tweet.

Musk also tweeted that he will abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it goes.

The comments from Musk comes after the proposal in the U.S. congress to tax billionaires' assets to help pay for President Joe Biden's social and climate-change agenda.

Musk is one of the world's richest people and owner of several futuristic companies, including SpaceX and Neuralink. He has previously criticized the billionaire tax on Twitter.

"Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock," Musk said on Twitter. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 032 M - -
Net income 2021 4 862 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 579 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 280x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 227 B 1 227 B -
EV / Sales 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 79,9%
