Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon
Musk on Saturday asked his 62.5 million followers on Twitter in
a poll if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.
"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of
tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," Musk
wrote in a tweet.
Musk also tweeted that he will abide by the results of the
poll, whichever way it goes.
The comments from Musk comes after the proposal in the U.S.
congress to tax billionaires' assets to help pay for President
Joe Biden's social and climate-change agenda.
Musk is one of the world's richest people and owner of
several futuristic companies, including SpaceX and Neuralink. He
has previously criticized the billionaire tax on Twitter.
"Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I
only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes
personally is to sell stock," Musk said on Twitter.
