Musk asks U.S. judge to terminate 2018 SEC consent decree

March 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon
Musk on Tuesday asked a judge in Manhattan to terminate a 2018
consent decree with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) stemming from Musk's 2018 Twitter post about a potential
buyout of Tesla.
"I never lied to shareholders. I would never lie to
shareholders. I entered into the consent decree for the survival
of Tesla, for the sake of its shareholders," Musk told U.S.
District Judge Alison Nathan in a court filing.
Musk also asked Nathan to quash portions of an SEC
administrative subpoena. Musk's lawyers said the consent decree
allowed the SEC's "roving and unbounded investigations into Mr.
Musk while imposing" restraints on his "exercise of his (U.S.
Constitution) First Amendment rights" to free speech.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The SEC sued Musk in August 2018 after he wrote on Twitter
that he had "funding secured" to potentially take his electric
car company private at $420 per share. In reality, a buyout was
not close.
Tesla and Musk settled by agreeing to each pay $20 million
in civil fines, and to let Tesla lawyers vet some of Musk's
communications in advance, including Twitter posts that could
affect Tesla's stock price. Musk also gave up Tesla's
chairmanship.
Musk said in his new court filing that he withdrew his
consent to settle in September 2018 after he learned that the
SEC decree could require his companies Tesla, SpaceX, the Boring
Company and Neuralink "to either seek a publicly accessible
waiver letter regarding the SEC's allegations or risk their
future ability to raise money" through some offerings.
That prompted the SEC to file a complaint.
Musk added that after he learned from Tesla's investor
relations team that several of the company's largest
shareholders "could cede their ownership in Tesla -
substantially impacting Tesla's financing - if the case was not
settled expediently," which he said prompted him to settle.
He said the decision was made in order to assure "immediate
survival of Tesla."
Musk and Tesla last month accused the SEC of harassing them
with an "endless" and "unrelenting" investigation to punish Musk
for being an outspoken critic of the government.
