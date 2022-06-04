Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 09:00:00 pm BST
703.55 USD   -9.22%
06/04Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'
RE
06/04Elon Musk Says Working On Tesla North American Service. Goal Is 2/3 Of Cars Receive Same-Day Service
RE
06/04Elon Musk Says Tesla's Total Headcount Will Increase, But Salaried Should Be Fairly Flat, Over Next 12 Months
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

06/04/2022 | 11:54pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai

June 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Saturday that the electric vehicle maker's total headcount will increase over the next 12 months, but the number of salaried staff should be little changed, backtracking from an email just two days ago saying that job cuts of 10% were needed.

"Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months.

Musk in an email to Tesla executives on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters on Friday, said he has a "super bad feeling" about the U.S. economy and needed to cut jobs by about 10%.

In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." But "hourly headcount will increase," he said.

Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

According to a Tesla U.S. regulatory filing, the company and its subsidiaries had almost 100,000 employees at the end of 2021.

Ahead of his emails on staffing levels, Musk on Wednesday in an email to Tesla employees issued an ultimatum to return to the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week. Failure to do so would be taken as a resignation, he wrote.

Musk on Thursday said Tesla's AI day has been pushed to Sept. 30, and said a prototype of Optimus, a humanoid robot that is a company priority, could be ready by then and could be launched next year (Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OPTIMUS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 0.43% 924 Delayed Quote.29.47%
TESLA, INC. -9.22% 703.55 Delayed Quote.-33.43%
All news about TESLA, INC.
06/04Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'
RE
06/04Elon Musk Says Working On Tesla North American Service. Goal Is 2/3 Of Cars Receive Sam..
RE
06/04Elon Musk Says Tesla's Total Headcount Will Increase, But Salaried Should Be Fairly Fla..
RE
06/04ELON MUSK : Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment
RE
06/03US Stocks Decline on Friday After Jobs Report
MT
06/03US Stocks Finish Holiday-Shortened Week Lower as May Unemployment Rate Holds Steady
MT
06/03Zumiez, Tesla fall; Okta, Calavo Growers rise
AQ
06/03Rivian R1T electric truck 'way underpriced,' but room to improve - expert
RE
06/03Biden Dismisses Economic Fears Reportedly Voiced by Musk, Points to Investments Planned..
MT
06/03Equities Fall Midday After May Unemployment Rate Remains Unchanged
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 504 M - 69 160 M
Net income 2022 12 799 M - 10 233 M
Net cash 2022 19 044 M - 15 226 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 729 B 729 B 583 B
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
EV / Sales 2023 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 703,55 $
Average target price 939,33 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-33.43%728 885
LUCID GROUP, INC.-50.93%31 139
NIO INC.-42.93%29 876
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.88%27 191
LI AUTO INC.-18.35%26 634
XPENG INC.-52.37%20 548