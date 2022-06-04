Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

June 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon
Musk said on Saturday that the electric vehicle maker's total
headcount will increase over the next 12 months, but the number
of salaried staff should be little changed, backtracking from an
email just two days ago saying that job cuts of 10% were needed.
"Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be
"fairly flat," Musk tweeted

in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a
in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a
"prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next
12 months.
Musk in an email to Tesla executives on Thursday, which was
seen by Reuters on Friday, said he has a "super bad feeling"
about the U.S. economy and needed to cut jobs by about 10%.
In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla
would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become
"overstaffed in many areas." But "hourly headcount will
increase," he said.
Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.
According to a Tesla U.S. regulatory filing, the company and
its subsidiaries had almost 100,000 employees at the end of
2021.
Ahead of his emails on staffing levels, Musk on Wednesday in
an email to Tesla employees issued an ultimatum to return to the
office for a minimum of 40 hours a week. Failure to do so would
be taken as a resignation, he wrote.
Musk on Thursday said Tesla's AI day has been pushed to
Sept. 30, and said a prototype of Optimus, a humanoid robot that
is a company priority, could be ready by then and could be
launched next year
(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)