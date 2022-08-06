Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59 2022-08-05 pm EDT
877.50 USD   +1.50%
12:47pMusk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots
RE
04:09aELON MUSK : Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
RE
08/05U.S. automakers say 70% of EV models would not qualify for tax credit under Senate bill
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

08/06/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's Twitter profile on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

(Reuters) - Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform.

"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!," Musk said in a tweet.

He also started a poll asking users whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.

Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on July 29, escalating his legal fight against the company over his bid to walk away from the purchase agreement.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -6.63% 864.51 Delayed Quote.-18.19%
TWITTER, INC. 3.56% 42.52 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:47pMusk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots
RE
04:09aELON MUSK : Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
RE
08/05U.S. automakers say 70% of EV models would not qualify for tax credit under Senate bill
RE
08/05California regulator claims Tesla falsely advertised Autopilot, Full Self-Driving
RE
08/05Communications Services Sink as Streaming Services Remain in Focus -- Communications Se..
DJ
08/05Consumer Shares Fall, Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/05Tesla sets Aug 25 as trading day for three-for-one split shares
RE
08/05Tesla Declares Three-For-One Split of Common Stock in the Form of a Stock Dividend
MT
08/05Tesla Board Approves 3-for-1 Stock Split
MT
08/05TESLA : Announces a Three-for-One Stock Split - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 861 M - -
Net income 2022 12 525 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 903 B 903 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 7,34x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 864,51 $
Average target price 910,28 $
Spread / Average Target 5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-18.19%902 972
NIO INC.-36.17%33 413
LI AUTO INC.4.77%32 473
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-65.60%32 126
LUCID GROUP, INC.-52.56%30 194
XPENG INC.-53.65%20 080