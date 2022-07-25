Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife

July 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk said
late on Sunday on Twitter that he and Google co-founder Sergey
Brin remain friends and denied a report that he had been
involved in an affair with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.
Musk's tweets came after a Wall Street Journal report that
cited unidentified sources saying he had engaged in a brief
affair with Shanahan. The paper said the affair prompted Brin to
file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the
tech billionaires' long friendship.
Dismissing the report, Musk tweeted, "Sergey and I are
friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen
Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people
around. Nothing romantic."
Tesla and Google, whose parent company is Alphabet Inc
, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for
comments outside regular business hours.
Reuters wasn't immediately able to reach Brin or Shanahan
for comment. A lawyer for Brin declined to comment to the WSJ,
and Shanahan didn't respond to requests from the paper for
comment.
Brin filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences,"
the Journal said, quoting records it said were filed in Santa
Clara County Superior Court. Reuters wasn't able to determine
independently whether divorce papers have been filed.
In its report, the WSJ also said Brin instructed his
advisers to sell personal investments in Musk's companies after
he came to know about the affair. The paper said it wasn't able
to determine how large those investments were, nor whether any
sales were made.
The Wall Street Journal did not immediately respond to
Reuters' request for comment on Musk's denial of the report
outside of regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)