  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
816.73 USD   +0.20%
01:05aMusk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife
RE
12:39aChina’s Passenger Car Sales Seen Surging 17.8% in July
MT
07/24France's Eutelsat Set To Buy British Satellite Operator OneWeb
MT
Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife

07/25/2022 | 01:05am EDT
July 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk said late on Sunday on Twitter that he and Google co-founder Sergey Brin remain friends and denied a report that he had been involved in an affair with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.

Musk's tweets came after a Wall Street Journal report that cited unidentified sources saying he had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan. The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires' long friendship.

Dismissing the report, Musk tweeted, "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Tesla and Google, whose parent company is Alphabet Inc , did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside regular business hours.

Reuters wasn't immediately able to reach Brin or Shanahan for comment. A lawyer for Brin declined to comment to the WSJ, and Shanahan didn't respond to requests from the paper for comment.

Brin filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences," the Journal said, quoting records it said were filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Reuters wasn't able to determine independently whether divorce papers have been filed.

In its report, the WSJ also said Brin instructed his advisers to sell personal investments in Musk's companies after he came to know about the affair. The paper said it wasn't able to determine how large those investments were, nor whether any sales were made.

The Wall Street Journal did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on Musk's denial of the report outside of regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -5.63% 107.9 Delayed Quote.-25.51%
TESLA, INC. 0.20% 816.73 Delayed Quote.-22.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 913 M - -
Net income 2022 12 611 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 76,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 846 B 846 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,73x
EV / Sales 2023 6,88x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 816,73 $
Average target price 907,65 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-22.72%846 451
LI AUTO INC.13.96%33 177
LUCID GROUP, INC.-43.55%32 823
NIO INC.-34.72%31 793
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-67.08%29 253
XPENG INC.-46.57%21 449