Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year

June 16 (Reuters) - Billionaire
entrepreneur Elon Musk expects his brain-chip startup Neuralink
to start its first human trial this year, he said on Friday in
France.
Speaking at the VivaTech event in Paris, co-founder Musk
said Neuralink plans to implant a tetraplegic or paraplegic
patient during a webcast monitored by Reuters. While Musk didn't
specify how many patients his company would implant or for how
long, "it's looking like the first case will be later this
year," said Musk, who is also CEO of electric carmaker Tesla,
social media platform Twitter and the SpaceX rocket launch
company.
Last month, Neuralink said it received U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) clearance for its first-in-human clinical
trial, a critical milestone for the startup as it faces U.S.
probes over its handling of animal experiments. The FDA
acknowledged in an earlier statement to Reuters that the agency
cleared Neuralink to use its brain implant and surgical robot
for trials but declined to provide more details.
If Neuralink can prove its device is safe in humans, it
would still take several years, potentially more than a decade,
for the start-up to secure commercial use clearance, experts
earlier told Reuters. The company is also competing with other
neurotech companies which have already implanted their devices
in people.
Musk has missed timelines on his public pronouncements about
Neuralink before, however. On at least four occasions since
2019, Musk predicted that Neuralink would soon start human
trials.
The company, founded in 2016, first sought permission from
the FDA in early 2022, and the agency rejected the application,
citing dozens of safety concerns, Reuters has reported. Some of
the issues involved the lithium battery of the device, the
possibility of the implant's wires migrating within the brain,
and the challenge of safely extracting the device without
damaging brain tissue.
Neuralink also faces federal scrutiny following Reuters
reports about its animal experiments.
Last year, Neuralink employees told Reuters the company was
rushing and botching surgeries on monkeys, pigs and sheep,
resulting in more animal deaths than necessary, as Musk
pressured staff to receive FDA approval. The animal experiments
produced data intended to support the company's application for
human trials, the sources said.
In one instance in 2021, the company implanted 25 out of 60
pigs with the wrong-sized devices. All the pigs were
subsequently killed - an error that employees said could have
been easily avoided with more preparation.
In May, U.S. lawmakers urged regulators to investigate
whether the makeup of Neuralink's panel overseeing animal
testing contributed to botched and rushed experiments after
Reuters reported on potential financial conflicts on the board.
The Department of Transportation is separately probing
whether Neuralink illegally transported dangerous pathogens on
chips removed from monkey brains without proper containment
measures. An agency spokesperson said on Friday the
investigation is ongoing.
Neuralink has also been under investigation by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's Office of Inspector General for
potential animal-welfare violations. This probe has been looking
at the USDA's oversight of Neuralink. An agency spokesperson
didn't immediately respond to a comment request.
Meanwhile, the company's valuation has shot up in recent
months. The start-up was valued at close to $2 billion in a
private fundraising round two years ago and is now worth around
$5 billion based on privately executed stock trades, Reuters
reported this month. Neuralink employees who sat on the
company's animal board, which has come under federal scrutiny
for potential financial conflicts, stood to benefit from the
implant's quick development. Neuralink stock that some of the
employees hold has jumped around 150% in value in just two
years, based on the secondary trades, Reuters reported.
