Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:49 2023-01-25 pm EST
145.47 USD   +1.09%
02:06pTesla's Unlocking of Full Self-Driving Features May Bolster Q4 Margins, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
01:30pTesla's CEO Elon Musk Reportedly Denies Wall Street Journal's Claim of Raising Money for Twitter's Debt
MT
01:18pTesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk Reportedly Mulls Raising Up to $3 Billion to Pay Off Twitter's Debt (WSJ)
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk explores raising $3 billion to pay off Twitter debt - WSJ

01/25/2023 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's team has been exploring using as much as $3 billion in new fundraising to help repay some of the $13 billion in debt tacked onto Twitter Inc for his buyout of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Musk's representatives discussed selling up to $3 billion in new Twitter shares in December.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Responding to a question whether the WSJ report was accurate, Musk said "no" in a

tweet

.

The Tesla boss borrowed $13 billion to close the Twitter acquisition in October from a syndicate of banks including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp .

Musk's team has said to people familiar with the finances of the company that an equity raise, if successful, could be used to pay down an unsecured portion of the debt that carries the highest interest rate within the $13 billion Twitter loan package, the report added. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.65% 34.8 Delayed Quote.4.38%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.08% 95.41 Delayed Quote.14.24%
TESLA, INC. 0.38% 144.5801 Delayed Quote.16.81%
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:06pTesla's Unlocking of Full Self-Driving Features May Bolster Q4 Margins, Morgan Stanley ..
MT
01:30pTesla's CEO Elon Musk Reportedly Denies Wall Street Journal's Claim of Raising Money fo..
MT
01:18pTesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk Reportedly Mulls Raising Up to $3 Billion to Pay Off ..
MT
01:12pMusk explores raising $3 billion to pay off Twitter debt - WSJ
RE
12:45pWall St falls as Microsoft outlook dents tech stocks, earnings disappoint
RE
12:24pU.S. senator seeks to bar EVs from tax credits not meeting sourcing rules
RE
09:50a IG Metall demands mandatory charging stations for shopping centers
DP
08:42aJPMorgan Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $120 From $125, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
08:35aNasdaq futures drop 1% after Microsoft's bleak outlook
RE
08:33aMorgan Stanley Cuts Tesla's Price Target to $220 From $250, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 550 M - -
Net income 2022 12 356 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 454 B 454 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
EV / Sales 2023 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 143,89 $
Average target price 189,12 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.16.81%454 369
LI AUTO INC.14.51%22 821
NIO INC.23.69%19 301
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-1.79%16 623
LUCID GROUP, INC.25.92%15 716
XPENG INC.-2.52%8 302