Musk explores raising $3 billion to pay off Twitter debt - WSJ

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's team has been exploring
using as much as $3 billion in new fundraising to help repay
some of the $13 billion in debt tacked onto Twitter Inc for his
buyout of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
According to the report, Musk's representatives discussed
selling up to $3 billion in new Twitter shares in December.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment. Responding to a question whether the WSJ report was
accurate, Musk said "no" in a
tweet
.
The Tesla boss borrowed $13 billion to close the
Twitter acquisition in October from a syndicate of banks
including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp
.
Musk's team has said to people familiar with the finances of
the company that an equity raise, if successful, could be used
to pay down an unsecured portion of the debt that carries the
highest interest rate within the $13 billion Twitter loan
package, the report added.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath and Maju Samuel)