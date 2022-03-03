Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Musk invites union UAW to hold vote at Tesla California factory

03/03/2022 | 01:21am EST
(Adds background on Elon Musk's opposition to union tax incentive, labor board decision on anti-union tweet)

March 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he was inviting labor union United Auto Workers (UAW) to hold a vote at the electric-car maker's California factory.

The announcement comes three months after the billionaire entrepreneur criticized the Biden administration and Democrats for a proposal to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. Tesla and foreign automakers do not have unions at their U.S. factories.

In his tweet on Thursday, Musk said the real challenge was the negative unemployment in Bay Area, and not compensating people well would make them leave as they have many offers.

"I'd like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them," he said https://bit.ly/3sykkNr.

UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

U.S. President Joe Biden has often praised the electric-vehicle (EV) efforts made by Detroit automakers General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, even though they sell fewer EVs than Tesla.

Musk has also faced the ire of U.S. National Labor Relations Board, which last year ordered Tesla to direct him to delete a 2018 tweet saying employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.38% 18.1 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
TESLA, INC. 1.80% 879.89 Delayed Quote.-16.74%
