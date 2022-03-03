Musk invites union UAW to hold vote at Tesla California factory

(Adds background on Elon Musk's opposition to union tax
incentive, labor board decision on anti-union tweet)
March 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive
Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he was inviting labor union
United Auto Workers (UAW) to hold a vote at the electric-car
maker's California factory.
The announcement comes three months after the billionaire
entrepreneur criticized the Biden administration and Democrats
for a proposal to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles
an additional $4,500 tax incentive. Tesla and foreign automakers
do not have unions at their U.S. factories.
In his tweet on Thursday, Musk said the real challenge was
the negative unemployment in Bay Area, and not compensating
people well would make them leave as they have many offers.
"I'd like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their
convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them," he said https://bit.ly/3sykkNr.
UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
comment.
U.S. President Joe Biden has often praised the
electric-vehicle (EV) efforts made by Detroit automakers General
Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, even though they sell
fewer EVs than Tesla.
Musk has also faced the ire of U.S. National Labor Relations
Board, which last year ordered Tesla to direct him to delete a
2018 tweet saying employees would lose their stock options if
they formed a union.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)