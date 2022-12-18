Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
150.23 USD   -4.72%
02:17pMusk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO
RE
01:46pTwitter will remove accounts created solely to promote other social platforms
RE
12/17Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO

12/18/2022 | 02:17pm EST
Dec 18 (Reuters) - Twitter CEO Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results.

The poll is scheduled to close around 1120GMT on Monday although the billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should.

Replying to a user on Twitter later, Musk said "There is no successor" in reference to a possible change in CEO.

Musk said told a Delaware court last month that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company.

The poll comes after Twitter's Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

Minutes before the poll, Musk apologized and tweeted "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes." The policy update would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently invested in social media platform Nostr, replied to the Twitter support post with one word: "Why?". In a reply to another user posting about the Nostr promotion ban, Dorsey said, "doesn’t make sense".

Short video-platform TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance Ltd, was not included in the list.

Last week, Twitter disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a volunteer group formed in 2016 to advise the social media platform on site decisions.

The policy change follows other chaotic actions at Twitter since Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, bought the social network. He fired top management and laid off about half of its workforce, while seesawing on how much to charge for Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue.

Musk also suspended the accounts of several journalists over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane.

Musk reinstated the accounts after criticism from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations from several parts of the globe on Friday, with some saying the microblogging platform was jeopardizing press freedom.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. -4.57% 19.22 Delayed Quote.-62.63%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.82% 119.43 Delayed Quote.-64.49%
TESLA, INC. -4.72% 150.23 Delayed Quote.-55.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 295 M - -
Net income 2022 12 707 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 474 B 474 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float -
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 150,23 $
Average target price 273,64 $
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-55.24%474 389
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-78.32%20 703
LI AUTO INC.-36.29%19 954
NIO INC.-63.38%19 168
LUCID GROUP, INC.-80.63%12 385
XPENG INC.-79.54%8 878