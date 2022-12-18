Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Twitter CEO Musk launched a poll on
the social media platform on Sunday asking whether he should
step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by
the poll results.
The poll is scheduled to close around 1120GMT on Monday
although the billionaire did not give details on when he would
step down if the poll results said he should.
Replying to a user on Twitter later, Musk said "There is no
successor" in reference to a possible change in CEO.
Musk said told a Delaware court last month that he would
reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to
run the company.
The poll comes after Twitter's Sunday policy update, which
prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting
other social media firms and content that contains links or
usernames for rival platforms.
Minutes before the poll, Musk apologized and tweeted "Going
forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes."
The policy update would impact content from social media
platforms like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram,
along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while
allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently invested in
social media platform Nostr, replied to the Twitter support post
with one word: "Why?". In a reply to another user posting about
the Nostr promotion ban, Dorsey said, "doesn’t make sense".
Short video-platform TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance Ltd,
was not included in the list.
Last week, Twitter disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a
volunteer group formed in 2016 to advise the social media
platform on site decisions.
The policy change follows other chaotic actions at Twitter
since Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, bought
the social network. He fired top management and laid off about
half of its workforce, while seesawing on how much to charge for
Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue.
Musk also suspended the accounts of several journalists over
a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's
plane.
Musk reinstated the accounts after criticism from government
officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations from
several parts of the globe on Friday, with some saying the
microblogging platform was jeopardizing press freedom.
