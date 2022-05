May 12 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is in talks to raise enough equity and preferred financing for his proposed buyout of Twitter Inc to negate the need for a $6.25 billion margin loan linked to his shares of Tesla, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

