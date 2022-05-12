Musk looks to scrap Tesla margin loan with new Twitter funding - Bloomberg Law

The billionaire's advisers, led by Morgan Stanley, have begun soliciting interest from potential investors for as much as $6 billion in preferred equity financing, the report https://news.bloomberglaw.com/mergers-and-acquisitions/musk-seeks-to-scrap-tesla-margin-loan-with-new-twitter-funding?context=search&index=0 said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Twitter declined to comment on the report, while Musk could not be reached for comment.

Musk originally took out a $12.5 billion margin loan secured against his Tesla stock to help fund his purchase of Twitter. But he reduced that loan to $6.25 billion earlier this month after bringing in co-investors.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni)