  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-27 pm EST
177.90 USD   +11.00%
01/27Tesla chair testifies she would have quit if Musk had lied in 2018 tweets
RE
01/27North Carolina gives Piedmont Lithium 2nd extension to file documents
RE
01/27Musk meets with Biden officials in Washington
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk meets with Biden officials in Washington

01/27/2023 | 06:58pm EST
STORY: Musk met John Podesta, a Democratic stalwart who serves as Biden's senior adviser for clean energy innovation, and Mitch Landrieu, who oversees infrastructure spending, the White House said.

The billionaire and Biden have often been at odds over political and labor issues.

A Reuters witness on Friday saw Podesta, Landrieu and Musk entering a downtown building that houses both Tesla's Washington lobbying operation and the Center for American Progress, a think tank Podesta founded. Landrieu and Podesta left about half an hour later and did not answer questions.

Later, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the meeting took place and added that Musk did not meet with Biden personally.


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 550 M - -
Net income 2022 12 356 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 562 B 562 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
EV / Sales 2023 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 177,90 $
Average target price 194,02 $
Spread / Average Target 9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.44.42%506 093
LI AUTO INC.22.40%24 638
NIO INC.30.36%20 110
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-0.65%16 863
LUCID GROUP, INC.88.43%16 447
XPENG INC.3.02%8 773