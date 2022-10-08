Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk,
days after floating a possible deal to end the war between
Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, suggested
that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by
handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.
"My recommendation...would be to figure out a special
administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable,
probably won't make everyone happy," Musk, the world's richest
person, told the Financial Times in an interview published on
Friday. Musk made the remarks when asked by the newspaper about
China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a
large factory in Shanghai.
Beijing, which says democratically ruled Taiwan is one of
its provinces, has long vowed to bring Taiwan under its control
and has not ruled out the use of force to do so. Taiwan's
government strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and
says only the island's 23 million people can decide its future.
"And it's possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they
could have an arrangement that's more lenient than Hong Kong,"
Musk, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
China has offered Taiwan a "one country, two systems" model
of autonomy similar to what Hong Kong has, but that has been
rejected by all mainstream political parties in Taiwan and has
no public support, especially after Beijing imposed a tough
National Security Law in the city in 2020.
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Musk's
comments, but a senior Taiwanese official familiar with security
planning in the region told Reuters that "Musk needs to find a
clear-headed political adviser".
"The world has seen clearly what happened to Hong Kong," the
official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized
to speak to the media. "Hong Kong's economic and social vibrancy
abruptly ended under Beijing's totalitarian rule."
The Shanghai factory accounted for about half of Tesla's
global deliveries last year. Musk said China has sought
assurances that he would not offer the Starlink internet service
of his SpaceX rocket company there.
Musk said he reckoned that conflict over Taiwan was
inevitable and warned of its potential impact on not only Tesla,
but also on iPhone maker Apple Inc and the wider
economy. The interview did not elaborate on those remarks.
Earlier this week, Musk proposed that Ukraine permanently
cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under U.N.
auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory,
and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.
He asked Twitter users to weigh in on his plan, drawing
sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy,
who proposed his own Twitter poll: "Which @elonmusk do you like
more One who supports Ukraine (or) one who supports Russia."
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Hyunjoo Jin in
San Francisco; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben
Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Leslie Adler and William
Mallard)