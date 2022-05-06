Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/06 01:26:20 pm EDT
869.51 USD   -0.43%
12:49pMusk's $44 bln Twitter buyout challenged in shareholder lawsuit
RE
11:57aTesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
AQ
11:54aTesla to cover employees' out-of-state transportation costs for abortion - NYT DealBook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk's $44 bln Twitter buyout challenged in shareholder lawsuit

05/06/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk and Twitter Inc were sued on Friday by a Florida pension fund seeking to stop Musk from completing his $44 billion takeover of the social media company before 2025.

In a proposed class action filed in Delaware Chancery Court, the Orlando Police Pension Fund said Delaware law forbade a quick merger because Musk had agreements with other big Twitter shareholders, including his financial adviser Morgan Stanley and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, to support the buyout.

The fund said those agreements made Musk, who owns 9.6% of Twitter, the effective "owner" of more than 15% of the company's shares, requiring a three-year delay in the merger unless two-thirds of shares not "owned" by him granted approval.

Morgan Stanley owns about 8.8% of Twitter shares and Dorsey owns 2.4%. Musk also runs electric car company Tesla Inc , leads The Boring Co and SpaceX, and is the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine.

It was not immediately clear from the lawsuit how Twitter shareholders might be harmed absent a three-year delay.

Twitter and its board, including Dorsey and Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, were also named as defendants.

Twitter declined to comment. Lawyers for Musk and the Florida pension fund did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter would be one of the largest leveraged buyouts ever.

On Thursday, he said he had raised around $7 billion, including from sovereign wealth funds and friends in Silicon Valley, to help fund a takeover.

Musk had no financing lined up when he announced plans to buy Twitter last month.

The lawsuit seeks to delay the merger's closing until at least 2025, declare that Twitter directors breached their fiduciary duties, and recoup legal fees and costs.

The case is Orlando Police Pension Fund v Twitter Inc et al, Delaware Chancery Court, No. 2022-0396.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLOCK, INC. 2.57% 97.9744 Delayed Quote.-40.84%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.94% 84.16 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
TESLA, INC. 0.12% 874.2119 Delayed Quote.-17.36%
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:49pMusk's $44 bln Twitter buyout challenged in shareholder lawsuit
RE
11:57aTesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
AQ
11:54aTesla to cover employees' out-of-state transportation costs for abortion - NYT DealBook
RE
10:28aVale Signs Long-Term Contract to Supply Tesla With Low-Carbon Nickel
DJ
10:18aVale Confirms Nickel Supply Deal With Tesla
MT
10:00aBrazil's Vale signs long-term deal to supply Tesla with nickel
RE
09:12aTesla Releases 2021 Impact Report and New Impact Website
BU
08:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back in the red
07:51aTesla Reportedly Plans to Ramp Up Production at Shanghai Plant
MT
06:31aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; DoorDash, Block Poised to Rise, ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 794 M - -
Net income 2022 12 699 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 905 B 905 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 7,62x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 873,28 $
Average target price 1 003,54 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-17.36%904 727
LUCID GROUP, INC.-50.46%31 427
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.38%27 658
NIO INC.-51.45%25 414
LI AUTO INC.-32.49%22 020
XPENG INC.-54.08%19 811