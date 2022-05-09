Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
05/09 12:08:11 pm EDT
818.51 USD   -5.45%
11:45aMusk's $44-bln Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg
RE
11:31aHyundai Reportedly in Talks for Electric Vehicle Plant in Georgia; Auto Stocks Lower
MT
10:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : We've had better days
Musk's $44-bln Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg

05/09/2022 | 11:45am EDT
May 9 (Reuters) - Short-seller Hindenburg Research warned on Monday that Elon Musk's $44-billion offer to take Twitter Inc private could get repriced lower if the Silicon Valley billionaire walked away from the deal.

"Musk holds all the cards here," Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. "If Elon Musk's bid for Twitter disappeared tomorrow, Twitter's equity would fall by 50% from current levels. Consequently, we see a significant risk that the deal gets repriced lower."

Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it "best and final".

Twitter declined to comment. Tesla Inc was not immediately available for a comment from its Chief Executive Musk.

"We are supportive of Musk's efforts to take Twitter private and see a significant chance the deal will close at a lower price," Hindenburg said.

The short-seller said the deal has seen a number of developments, from financing to board approval, which could have weakened the company's position.

Hindenburg said Musk could walk away paying the $1 billion breakup fee and has leverage to renegotiate if he chooses to.

Last month, Twitter secured a $44-billion cash deal to sell itself to Musk and received over $7 billion in funding from high-profile investors, including Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
