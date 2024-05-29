May 29 (Reuters) - The California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) CEO Marcie Frost is planning to oppose Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package, CNBC reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese)
