Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe -WSJ

The SEC and the Tesla Inc top boss did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

On April 4, Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder. A week later, he clinched a $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Separately, the Information earlier reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Musk violated a law that requires companies and people to report certain large transactions to antitrust-enforcement agencies.

