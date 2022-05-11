Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
734.00 USD   -8.25%
05:53pMusk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe -WSJ
RE
05:33pMusk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers probe -WSJ
RE
04:24pEV maker Rivian stands by production target despite supply-chain snarls
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe -WSJ

05/11/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Elon Musk's delayed disclosure of his sizable stake in Twitter Inc last month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC and the Tesla Inc top boss did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

On April 4, Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder. A week later, he clinched a $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Separately, the Information earlier reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Musk violated a law that requires companies and people to report certain large transactions to antitrust-enforcement agencies.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P 500 -1.65% 3935.18 Real-time Quote.-16.05%
TESLA, INC. -8.25% 734 Delayed Quote.-24.29%
TWITTER, INC. -2.48% 46.09 Delayed Quote.9.35%
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:53pMusk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe -WSJ
RE
05:33pMusk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers probe -WSJ
RE
04:24pEV maker Rivian stands by production target despite supply-chain snarls
RE
04:12pRivian Automotive reiterates annual production outlook
RE
01:09pRunning Twitter may be much harder than Elon Musk thinks
AQ
12:23pU.S. judge says Musk recklessly tweeted that 'funding secured' for taking Tesla private
RE
12:11pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Coinbase, Roblox, Apple, EA, Hasbro...
12:07pBrake maker Brembo says order book full as core earnings climb
RE
12:01pBrake maker Brembo says order book full as core earnings climb
RE
10:43aInflation: Have we passed the peak yet?
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 780 M - -
Net income 2022 12 575 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 74,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 829 B 829 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,32x
EV / Sales 2023 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 800,04 $
Average target price 1 000,49 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-24.29%828 849
LUCID GROUP, INC.-58.08%26 602
NIO INC.-57.58%22 208
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-78.02%20 525
LI AUTO INC.-38.72%19 988
XPENG INC.-59.73%17 376