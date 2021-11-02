Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk says Tesla has not signed a contract with Hertz yet, halts stock rally

11/02/2021 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The desk of car rental company Hertz is seen at Nice International airport

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc's top boss Elon Musk said the company had not signed a contract with Hertz, more than a week after the car rental firm announced a massive deal with the electric carmaker.

Tesla's shares fell 4% in early trading on Tuesday, after a steep jump following the news of the biggest-ever order - 100,000 electric cars for Hertz - on Oct. 25, which helped Tesla breach $1 trillion in market capitalization.

Musk tweeted late Monday, "If any of this is based on Hertz, I'd like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet."

"Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, Hertz said in a statement that the deliveries of the Teslas had already started.

"We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles."

Hertz's interim Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields had told Reuters last week the order will primarily include Model 3 vehicles. Considering Tesla's cheapest Model 3 sedan starts at about $44,000, the order could be worth about $4.4 billion, if the entire order were for the mass-market sedan.

"Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers," Musk said.

Separately, Tesla is recalling nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the automatic emergency braking system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
11:03aShiba Inu soon coming to Robinhood?
10:54aELON MUSK : Cryptic Elon Musk post goes viral in China amid clash with World Food Program
RE
10:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Monetary policy starts to change
10:39aTesla Recalls About 12,000 Vehicles Following Reports of Software Communication Error
MT
10:28aS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on earnings boost; Fed angst prevails
RE
10:17aMarketScreener's World Press Review - November 2, 2021
10:02aTesla's Musk Says No Contract Signed With Hertz Yet
MT
10:00aTesla falls on Musk tweet saying Hertz deal not signed yet
AQ
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Performance of grains and cattle funds continue to grow
TI
07:39aEquity Futures Steady Before US Open as Fed Meeting Eyed; Europe Mixed, Asia Slips
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 032 M - -
Net income 2021 4 862 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 579 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 277x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 214 B 1 214 B -
EV / Sales 2021 23,6x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 1 208,59 $
Average target price 813,03 $
Spread / Average Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.71.27%1 213 744
NIO INC.-16.21%66 922
XPENG INC.11.77%40 964
LI AUTO INC.12.17%32 863
FISKER INC.19.45%5 182
NIKOLA CORPORATION-18.09%5 015