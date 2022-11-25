Musk says Twitter will launch blue check subscription next week

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Twitter will tentatively launch its
blue check subscription feature next Friday, Chief Executive
Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet, after holding off on the
launch earlier this week.
The social media platform will use different color checks
for organizations and individuals, Musk said.
"Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue
for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary,"
Musk said in a tweet.
All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before
the check is activated, Musk said.
The company had paused its recently announced $8 blue check
subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and had said
the sought-after blue check subscription service will be
relaunched on Nov. 29.
The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for
verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities,
journalists and other public figures.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)