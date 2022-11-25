Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
11-23-2022
183.20 USD   +7.82%
03:52aMusk says Twitter will launch blue check subscription next week
RE
03:18aMusk says Twitter will launch its "Verified" service next week
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares May Inch Lower After Subdued Gains Overnight
DJ
Musk says Twitter will launch blue check subscription next week

11/25/2022 | 03:52am EST
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Twitter will tentatively launch its blue check subscription feature next Friday, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet, after holding off on the launch earlier this week.

The social media platform will use different color checks for organizations and individuals, Musk said.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary," Musk said in a tweet.

All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check is activated, Musk said.

The company had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and had said the sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
