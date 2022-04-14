Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 03:56:40 pm EDT
985.56 USD   -3.60%
03:43pTesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
AQ
03:34pMusk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
RE
03:19pMusk Asks Alwaleed Bin Talal "How Much Of Twitter Does The Kingdom Own, Directly & Indirectly"- Tweet
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets

04/14/2022 | 03:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the SEC in New York

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Thursday stepped up criticism of the U.S. securities regulator, calling Securities and Exchange Commission officials "bastards" for bringing fraud charges against him over his 2018 tweets regarding taking the company private.

On the day he made major news by unveiling a $43 billion cash takeover offer for social media company Twitter Inc, Musk aired his grievances toward the SEC during remarks at the TED Conference in Vancouver.

Musk, the world's richest person according to a Forbes tally, said funding to take his electrical car company private was actually secured at the time he posted his tweets, but the agency "pursued the active public investigation nonetheless."

"So I was forced to concede to the SEC unlawfully. Those bastards," Musk told the audience.

Musk said he felt forced to settle with the SEC because banks threatened to cease providing capital if he did not do so, which would have made Tesla bankrupt immediately.

"So that's like having a gun to your child's head," Musk said.

"I was forced to admit that I lied to save Tesla's life and that's the only reason," Musk added.

Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million civil fines - and Musk stepped down as Tesla's chairman - to resolve SEC claims that Musk defrauded investors on Aug. 7, 2018, by posting on Twitter that he had "funding secured" to take the company private. The SEC said at the time his funding tweets "lacked an adequate basis in fact."

A related consent decree also required Musk to obtain pre-clearance from Tesla lawyers for tweets and other public statements that could be material to Tesla.

A spokesperson for the SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Musk rejected an invitation to join Twitter's board last Saturday after disclosing his current more than 9% stake. He was required to have disclosed that he held a stake exceeding 5 percent in Twitter and is expected to invite regulatory scrutiny for missing a deadline to disclose such a stake and filing the wrong form, according to securities experts.

On launching his Twitter takeover bid, Musk said he made the offer because he believes "it's very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech." Musk said he believes Twitter's algorithm should be open-source and suggested the code behind it should be available on Github, a Microsoft-owned platform for sharing code for software development.

Asked if he had the financing to do the deal, Musk said: "I have sufficient assets. I can do it if possible." He did not offer details.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Will Dunham and Kenneth Li)

By Hyunjoo Jin and Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:43pTesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
AQ
03:34pMusk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
RE
03:19pMusk Asks Alwaleed Bin Talal "How Much Of Twitter Does The Kingdom Own, Directly & Indi..
RE
03:10pElon Musk Says "Will Endeavor To Keep As Many Shareholders In Privatized Twitter As All..
RE
03:10pElon musk says "will endeavor to keep as many sharehol…
RE
03:07pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Lower; GameStop, Digital World Acquisition Rise
MT
02:15pS&P 500, Nasdaq dip as rising bond yields pressure growth stocks
RE
02:12pTesla Shares Weaker After CEO Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for $43 Billion
MT
01:48pMusk Says Twitter Code Should Be On GitHub
RE
01:46pTwitter weighs 'poison pill' to prevent elon musk from increasin…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 825 M - -
Net income 2022 10 947 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 057 B 1 057 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 022,37 $
Average target price 966,95 $
Spread / Average Target -5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-3.26%1 056 627
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-60.31%37 058
LUCID GROUP, INC.-42.05%36 454
NIO INC.-35.54%33 733
LI AUTO INC.-18.91%26 451
XPENG INC.-45.04%23 710