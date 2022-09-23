Musk says activating Starlink, in response to Blinken on internet freedom in Iran

Sept 23 (Reuters) - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Friday
that he would activate the firm's satellite internet service,
Starlink, in response to U.S. Secretary of State Antony
Blinken's tweet that the United States took action "to advance
internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians.
The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued guidance
expanding internet services available to Iranians despite U.S.
sanctions on the country, amid protests around Iran following
the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody.
A Treasury official briefing reporters said: "Our
understanding of Starlink is that what they provide would be
commercial grade, and it would be hardware that's not covered in
the general license; so that would be something they would need
to write into Treasury for."
A U.S. State Department spokesperson later said of Friday's
updated license that it was self-executing and that "anyone who
meets the criteria outlined in this general license can proceed
with their activities without requesting additional
permissions."
Musk could not be reached for comments or clarification
regarding Starlink's clearance to operate in Iran.
Iranians have been protesting over the death of Mahsa Amini
last week while in police custody after being arrested by the
morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire".
Musk said on Monday that the company wanted to provide
Starlink satellite broadband service - already provided to
Ukraine for its fight against Russia's invasion - to Iranians,
and would ask for a sanctions exception.
The U.S. State Department spokesperson added that if SpaceX
were to determine that some activity aimed at Iranians requires
a specific license, "OFAC would welcome it and prioritize it".
"By the same token, if SpaceX determines that its activity
is already authorized and has any questions, OFAC also welcomes
that engagement," the State Department spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru;
additional reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber and Sandra Maler)