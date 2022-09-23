Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59 2022-09-23 pm EDT
275.59 USD   +0.09%
09/23Musk says activating Starlink, in response to Blinken on internet freedom in Iran
RE
09/23Consumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09/23Wall St slumps as investors fret on rate hikes and recession
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk says activating Starlink, in response to Blinken on internet freedom in Iran

09/23/2022 | 07:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 23 (Reuters) - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he would activate the firm's satellite internet service, Starlink, in response to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's tweet that the United States took action "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued guidance expanding internet services available to Iranians despite U.S. sanctions on the country, amid protests around Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody.

A Treasury official briefing reporters said: "Our understanding of Starlink is that what they provide would be commercial grade, and it would be hardware that's not covered in the general license; so that would be something they would need to write into Treasury for."

A U.S. State Department spokesperson later said of Friday's updated license that it was self-executing and that "anyone who meets the criteria outlined in this general license can proceed with their activities without requesting additional permissions."

Musk could not be reached for comments or clarification regarding Starlink's clearance to operate in Iran.

Iranians have been protesting over the death of Mahsa Amini last week while in police custody after being arrested by the morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire".

Musk said on Monday that the company wanted to provide Starlink satellite broadband service - already provided to Ukraine for its fight against Russia's invasion - to Iranians, and would ask for a sanctions exception.

The U.S. State Department spokesperson added that if SpaceX were to determine that some activity aimed at Iranians requires a specific license, "OFAC would welcome it and prioritize it".

"By the same token, if SpaceX determines that its activity is already authorized and has any questions, OFAC also welcomes that engagement," the State Department spokesperson said. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
09/23Musk says activating Starlink, in response to Blinken on internet freedom in Iran
RE
09/23Consumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09/23Wall St slumps as investors fret on rate hikes and recession
RE
09/23Wall St tumbles as investors fret on rate hikes and recession
RE
09/23Musk says activating Starlink, in response to Blinken on internet freedom in Iran
RE
09/23Wall St slumps more than 2% as investors fret on recession worries
RE
09/23U.S. adjusts sanctions to help Iranians evade online surveillance, censorship
RE
09/23Tesla Plans to Have Thousands of Humanoid Robots in Factories
MT
09/23Tesla Has Potential to Drive Battery Manufacturing Efficiencies at 'Tera-Scale,' Morgan..
MT
09/23Wall St drops 2% as recession worries mount
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 239 M - -
Net income 2022 12 692 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 74,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 863 B 863 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,89x
EV / Sales 2023 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 275,33 $
Average target price 308,89 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-18.07%904 288
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-67.63%30 537
NIO INC.-44.32%30 323
LUCID GROUP, INC.-63.13%24 010
LI AUTO INC.-22.12%23 615
XPENG INC.-72.76%11 829