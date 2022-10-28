Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter

Oct 28 (Reuters) -
Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Friday that he did not have
a hand in reinstating rapper Kanye West's account, which was
suspended by the micro-blogging site earlier this month for
posting anti-Semitic remarks.
The billionaire said Twitter had restored the account of
the rapper, now known as Ye, before the completion of the social
media platform's $44 billion takeover late on Thursday. "They
did not consult with or inform me," Musk said in a
tweet
.
Ye, who has over 30 million followers on Twitter, has
courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major
corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against
other celebrities.
On Oct. 8, Musk tweeted "Welcome back to Twitter, my
friend!" when Ye posted on the platform for the first time in
two years after his Instagram account was restricted for
anti-Semitic posts. Twitter later locked his account and removed
one of his posts.
Musk took ownership of Twitter with brutal efficiency on
Thursday, firing top executives but providing little clarity
over how he will achieve the ambitions he has outlined for the
influential social media platform.
Musk, however, said on Friday that Twitter will be
forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse
viewpoints".
"No major content decisions or account reinstatements
will happen before that council convenes," he added.
Earlier in October, Ye agreed in principle to buy Parler,
the social media platform popular among U.S. conservatives.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta; Editing by Maju Samuel and
Anil D'Silva)