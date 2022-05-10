Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 03:48:41 pm EDT
796.82 USD   +1.23%
03:15pElon Musk Says Would Reverse Twitter's Ban on Donald Trump
MT
02:50pMusk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful
RE
02:29pMusk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

05/10/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II

May 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid investor concerns that buying Twitter would distract him from his job at Tesla.

When asked about how long he expects to stay at Tesla, he said: "As long as I can be useful."

He was speaking at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

In late April, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform to the world's richest person.

He said Tesla does not expect to open additional factories in China in the near future, adding that it will expand its Shanghai factory.

He said China would account for about 30% of Tesla's total market in the long term.

Reuters reported that Tesla operated its Shanghai plant well below capacity early this week, showing the problems factories face trying to ramp up output under a tightening COVID-19 lockdown. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Eva Mathews Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:15pElon Musk Says Would Reverse Twitter's Ban on Donald Trump
MT
02:50pMusk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful
RE
02:29pMusk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump
AQ
01:51pElon Musk Says China is 25-30% of Tesla's Market Long Term
MT
01:47pMusk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
RE
01:45pRedwood Materials aims to start anode copper foil production by end of 2022 -CEO
RE
12:25pTesla recalls nearly 130,000 vehicles tied to overheating touchscreens
AQ
12:23pWall St slips in choppy trading ahead of inflation data
RE
11:31aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Sony, AMC, Peloton, Tesla...
11:11aToyota to slash production plan, suspend some domestic operation due to COVID lockdown ..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 804 M - -
Net income 2022 12 585 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 73,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 815 B 815 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,16x
EV / Sales 2023 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 787,11 $
Average target price 1 003,54 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-25.52%815 454
LUCID GROUP, INC.-57.03%27 269
NIO INC.-57.23%22 390
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-78.03%20 516
LI AUTO INC.-41.12%19 206
XPENG INC.-60.18%17 179