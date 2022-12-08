Advanced search
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News
RE
12:32aInsider Sell: Tesla
MT
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory- Bloomberg News
RE
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

12/08/2022 | 12:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is seen in Taipei

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk has roped in longtime executive and the company's president in China, Tom Zhu, to help run the carmaker's new plant in Austin, Texas, Bloomberg News reported late on Wednesday.

Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. He has brought some of his engineering team from China with him to assist in overseeing the ramp-up of Giga Texas, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

It is not clear whether Zhu will retain his Asia responsibilities or for how long he will be in Austin, Bloomberg added.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 384 M - -
Net income 2022 12 751 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 550 B 550 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-48.95%549 575
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-73.10%25 685
LI AUTO INC.-28.04%22 540
NIO INC.-58.21%21 878
LUCID GROUP, INC.-77.27%14 536
XPENG INC.-76.77%10 076