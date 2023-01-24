Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:34:37 2023-01-24 pm EST
143.47 USD   -0.20%
01:59pMusk tweets proxy voting firms have 'far too much power'
RE
01:07pMusk tweets proxy voting firms have 'far too much power'
RE
12:53pAlbemarle calls for high lithium prices to fuel EV industry growth
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk tweets proxy voting firms have 'far too much power'

01/24/2023 | 01:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet that advisers that make recommendations to shareholders on how to cast their votes at company meetings had too much power because of their influence on passive investment funds.

Musk's comments add to a long-running debate over whether such advisers have too much sway over corporate decision-making.

In a tweet late on Monday Musk said: "Far too much power is concentrated in the hands of 'shareholder services' companies like ISS and Glass Lewis, because so much of the market is passive/index funds, which outsource shareholder voting decisions to them."

ISS, or Institutional Shareholder Services, declined to comment. Glass Lewis also declined to comment.

Proxy advisers led by ISS and Glass Lewis give recommendations to clients such as pension schemes on how they should vote on everything from electing board members to signing off on executives' pay and perks.

Musk, who owns Twitter and heads electric carmaker Tesla, , was replying to a Twitter thread begun by Vivek Ramaswamy, the founder of Strive Asset Management, who said it was "staggering" how much influence the biggest adviser, ISS, had on U.S. state investors, treasurers and companies.

The comments are the latest complaint by Musk about the functioning of markets and follow previous criticism over the way electric vehicle company Tesla, which he controls, is assessed by investors from an ESG perspective.

In the past, most criticism of the two proxy advisers has come from corporate executives when the advisers have urged shareholders to vote against board recommendations, and from climate activists seeking support for environmental resolutions.

Academic reviews have found mixed evidence about the proxy advisers’ impact. Jill Fisch, a professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania, in a 2010 paper estimated an ISS recommendation shifted 6% to 10% of votes.

She said via e-mail on Tuesday the percentage now is likely to be lower as internal vote reviews done by top investors have become more sophisticated.

U.S. Republican state officials have also weighed in, writing to the two advisory firms asking if their recommendations met their obligations to investors.

Contrary to Musk, however, Republicans at the state and national level have also charged top passive fund managers themselves have grown too aggressive with their proxy votes, a claim fund managers deny.

Tesla has faced its own disagreements with the proxy advisers. Last year, for instance both ISS and Glass Lewis backed an advisory proposal to increase investors' ability to nominate directors and recommended votes against two Tesla directors up for a vote over the board's "insufficient responsiveness" to a prior shareholder vote.

The shareholder resolution passed and the two directors received support of 68% and 64% of votes cast, lower than typical for major corporations. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Ross Kerber; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD. 0.65% 8.56 Delayed Quote.6.38%
TESLA, INC. -0.46% 143.0501 Delayed Quote.16.70%
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:59pMusk tweets proxy voting firms have 'far too much power'
RE
01:07pMusk tweets proxy voting firms have 'far too much power'
RE
12:53pAlbemarle calls for high lithium prices to fuel EV industry growth
RE
11:44aTesla's slowing sales, shrinking margins in focus in EV price war
RE
11:40aElon Musk returns to stand for 3rd day of testimony dissecting his tweets about a Tesla..
AQ
11:40aGlobal markets live: GE, J&J, Verizon, Lockheed Martin, Halliburton...
MS
11:37aMusk tells jury he had 'no ill motive' behind Tesla tweet
RE
11:15aHonda shakeup aims to catch Tesla on EVs
RE
11:03aTesla Faces Its Most Important Earnings Call 'In Its History' Wedbush Says
MT
07:30aFTSE 100 down as UK PMIs raise recession fears
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 540 M - -
Net income 2022 12 364 M - -
Net cash 2022 17 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 454 B 454 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 143,75 $
Average target price 190,21 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.16.70%453 927
LI AUTO INC.15.54%23 026
NIO INC.23.69%19 929
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-11.94%16 669
LUCID GROUP, INC.29.14%16 118
XPENG INC.1.61%8 653