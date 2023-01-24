Musk tweets proxy voting firms have 'far too much power'

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet
that advisers that make recommendations to shareholders on how
to cast their votes at company meetings had too much power
because of their influence on passive investment funds.
Musk's comments add to a long-running debate over whether
such advisers have too much sway over corporate decision-making.
In a tweet late on Monday Musk said: "Far too much power is
concentrated in the hands of 'shareholder services' companies
like ISS and Glass Lewis, because so much of the market is
passive/index funds, which outsource shareholder voting
decisions to them."
ISS, or Institutional Shareholder Services, declined to
comment. Glass Lewis also declined to comment.
Proxy advisers led by ISS and Glass Lewis give
recommendations to clients such as pension schemes on how they
should vote on everything from electing board members to signing
off on executives' pay and perks.
Musk, who owns Twitter and heads electric carmaker Tesla,
, was replying to a Twitter thread begun by Vivek
Ramaswamy, the founder of Strive Asset Management, who said it
was "staggering" how much influence the biggest adviser, ISS,
had on U.S. state investors, treasurers and companies.
The comments are the latest complaint by Musk about the
functioning of markets and follow previous criticism over the
way electric vehicle company Tesla, which he controls, is
assessed by investors from an ESG perspective.
In the past, most criticism of the two proxy advisers has
come from corporate executives when the advisers have urged
shareholders to vote against board recommendations, and from
climate activists seeking support for environmental resolutions.
Academic reviews have found mixed evidence about the proxy
advisers’ impact. Jill Fisch, a professor of law at the
University of Pennsylvania, in a 2010 paper estimated an ISS
recommendation shifted 6% to 10% of votes.
She said via e-mail on Tuesday the percentage now is likely
to be lower as internal vote reviews done by top investors have
become more sophisticated.
U.S. Republican state officials have also weighed in,
writing to the two advisory firms asking if their
recommendations met their obligations to investors.
Contrary to Musk, however, Republicans at the state and
national level have also charged top passive fund managers
themselves have grown too aggressive with their proxy votes, a
claim fund managers deny.
Tesla has faced its own disagreements with the proxy
advisers. Last year, for instance both ISS and Glass Lewis
backed an advisory proposal to increase investors' ability to
nominate directors and recommended votes against two Tesla
directors up for a vote over the board's "insufficient
responsiveness" to a prior shareholder vote.
The shareholder resolution passed and the two directors
received support of 68% and 64% of votes cast, lower than
typical for major corporations.
