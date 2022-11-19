Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
180.19 USD   -1.63%
04:16aElon Musk Says Trump Poll Getting Around 1 Million Votes/Hour-Tweet
RE
02:43aMusk underestimated Twitter train wreck, says analyst
RE
11/18Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Musk underestimated Twitter train wreck, says analyst

11/19/2022 | 02:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "This is essentially Game of Thrones between Musk and the Twitter employees," says Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities. "This is really a quicksand situation that he's trying to fix. And the more he does, the more damage he does."

Hundreds of Twitter Inc employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.

Ives highlighted morale problems with the social media giant, as many of Twitter's 3,000 or so staff are reluctant to remain at the company.

"I think there's a feeling right now that this situation is just continue to go more and more into a train wreck," said Ives, "And I think it's something even Musk himself underestimated."

Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday and said that he was not worried about resignations as "the best people are staying."


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:16aElon Musk Says Trump Poll Getting Around 1 Million Votes/Hour-Tweet
RE
02:43aMusk underestimated Twitter train wreck, says analyst
RE
11/18Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump
RE
11/18Elon musk asks twitter users to vote on reinstatement of former…
RE
11/18Elon musk starts a twitter poll to "reinstate former president t…
RE
11/18Musk's pay trial asks if Tesla's growth justifies $56 billion compensation
RE
11/18With Black Friday ahead, investors look to U.S. consumer stocks
RE
11/18Musk says Twitter reinstates banned users Griffin, Peterson; no decision on Trump yet
RE
11/18Elon Musk Says Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson And Babylon Bee Have Been Reinstated; Tru..
RE
11/18Elon musk says kathie griffin, jorden peterson & babylon bee hav…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 590 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 569 B 569 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 180,19 $
Average target price 278,48 $
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-48.85%568 995
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.74%27 942
LUCID GROUP, INC.-70.41%18 922
LI AUTO INC.-44.30%17 446
NIO INC.-66.95%17 301
XPENG INC.-84.58%6 688