NHTSA evaluating potential safety concerns related to heating issue of Tesla cars

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety
regulator said on Friday that it is discussing heating issues of
some Tesla vehicles with the automaker and evaluating "potential
safety concerns."
A number of Tesla owners have complained that heat pumps are
failing in extreme cold temperatures, according to Drive Tesla
Canada.
The report said the heating problems happened even after
Tesla early last year replaced faulty sensors in heat pumps in
some 2020-2021 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to address the
issue.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) said it "is aware of the issue and is continuing to
gather information, discuss the issue with Tesla and evaluate
potential safety concerns."
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Canada's auto safety regulator said on Thursday it has
opened an investigation into the heating and cooling system of
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles following 16 consumer
complaints about its performance during cold weather.
Transport Canada said it is concerned that a malfunctioning
heating and air-conditioning system "may affect windshield
defogging/defrosting and therefore driver visibility."
