Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NHTSA evaluating potential safety concerns related to heating issue of Tesla cars

01/14/2022 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of the electric-vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday that it is discussing heating issues of some Tesla vehicles with the automaker and evaluating "potential safety concerns."

A number of Tesla owners have complained that heat pumps are failing in extreme cold temperatures, according to Drive Tesla Canada.

The report said the heating problems happened even after Tesla early last year replaced faulty sensors in heat pumps in some 2020-2021 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to address the issue.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it "is aware of the issue and is continuing to gather information, discuss the issue with Tesla and evaluate potential safety concerns."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Canada's auto safety regulator said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into the heating and cooling system of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles following 16 consumer complaints about its performance during cold weather.

Transport Canada said it is concerned that a malfunctioning heating and air-conditioning system "may affect windshield defogging/defrosting and therefore driver visibility." (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARPARTS.COM, INC. -3.65% 10.01 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
TESLA, INC. 1.84% 1048.76 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:23pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed; GameStop, Tesla Most Mentioned
MT
03:11pNHTSA evaluating potential safety concerns related to heating issue of Tesla cars
RE
12:44pVolkswagen open to giving away majority in battery division-board member
RE
12:37pTesla's Model Y, Model 3 Under Investigation in Canada Over Potentially Faulty Heating ..
MT
12:11pEarnings to test growth stocks after rocky start to year
RE
10:41aTESLA MODEL 3 AND Y HVAC SYSTEMS' IN : UnsideEVs
MT
10:30aGen Z investors shift focus from 'meme-stocks' to the 'metaverse,' report shows
RE
10:21aPlanet Labs Shares Climb After Satellite Launch
DJ
09:38aToday on Wall Street: Back to reality
09:32aTESLA : RBC remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 447 M - -
Net income 2021 5 255 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 224x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 038 B 1 038 B -
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 031,56 $
Average target price 941,22 $
Spread / Average Target -8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-2.39%1 038 182
NIO INC.-3.79%48 481
XPENG INC.-5.58%40 695
LI AUTO INC.-4.14%31 268
ARRIVAL-8.76%4 452
FISKER INC.-4.64%4 451