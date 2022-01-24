Nasdaq plunges over 4%, S&P 500 set to confirm correction

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes plunged on Monday,
with the S&P 500 on course to confirm a correction as the
prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine posed as a double whammy
for investors already worried about aggressive monetary policy
tightening by the Federal Reserve.
A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more
lower than its record closing level. The S&P 500 index is
now down 11.3% from its record closing high on Jan 3.
All the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with seven of them
sliding more than 3% each.
The economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 index
slipped 2.6%. The index dropped as much as 20.9% from its
Nov. 8 peak, putting it on course to confirm a bear market.
NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and
reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in
response to Russia's military build-up at Ukraine's
borders.
A widely watched gauge of investor anxiety in U.S. markets -
the CBOE Volatility index - was last trading at its
highest level since January 2021.
"If it was just Ukraine by itself, people would ignore it
but it is kind of icing on the cake today," said Gary Black,
managing partner, the Future Fund Active ETF (FFND).
"It's happening at the same time that people are worrying
that the Fed is going to make a policy mistake and (that's) just
adding to the uncertainty."
The Fed's policy meeting concludes on Wednesday and the
market will pay close attention to how worried the Fed is over
surging inflation and how aggressive the U.S. central bank will
be in trying to contain it.
Fed funds futures traders are fully pricing in a 25 basis
point hike in March, in addition to three more rate increases by
year-end.
Stocks are off to a rough start in 2022, with the Nasdaq
index now down 17.5% from its November closing peak as
prospects of faster policy tightening steps spurred a rally in
Treasury yields that dealt a sharp blow to Wall Street's growth
names.
At 12:18 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 1,078.86 points, or 3.15%, at 33,186.51, the S&P 500
was down 171.14 points, or 3.89%, at 4,226.80, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 661.36 points, or 4.80%, at 13,107.56.
All the major indexes are trading below their 200-day moving
average, a key technical level, watched by market participants.
Tesla Inc slid 8.3% to lead declines among the
mega-cap technology stocks.
"For many tech companies, multiples and valuations are
certainly high in a lot of instances and so if you don't deliver
the earnings to justify the valuation, there's room for
continued and further corrections," said Darren Schuringa, chief
executive officer of ASYMmetric ETFs in New York.
Kohl's Corp surged 31.6% after Reuters reported that
private equity firm Sycamore Partners is preparing to make a bid
for the U.S. department store days after a consortium backed by
activist investment firm Starboard Value proposed a
buyout.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 9.08-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 5.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 1,281 new lows.
